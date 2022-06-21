“Money’s growin’ like grass with the mass appeal.”

Nas’ entertainment company, Mass Appeal, is teaming up with Live Nation Urban to celebrate a half-century of hip hop culture, according to Billboard.

As part of the celebration, which is being called “Hip-Hop 50 Live,” both companies will be presenting events centered around the celebration of hip-hop culture. The events range from festivals to park jams and will be available at parks throughout the country all summer.

Peter Bittenbender, the CEO of Mass Appeal, said in a statement, according to Billboard, “We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading live entertainment company to bring fans one-of-a-kind experiences in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th birthday. We are planning to celebrate all facets of the culture and globe via this dynamic partnership.”

The video president of business development at Live Nation Urban, Brandon Pankey said, “Live Nation Urban was founded to redefine culture. To celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with Nas, Peter and the Mass Appeal team is absolutely the type of partnership that our company is excited to form to continue to tell the stories about our culture globally.”

Other events fans can enjoy include live DJ sessions, interactive experiences, pop-up merchandise and educational activations.

As a lover of hip-hop, best believe I’ll be trying to catch one of these summer events.

More from Billboard:

Mass Appeal and Live Nation Urban are also joining forces to bring fans original content, product collaborations, Web3 launches and more in celebration of #HipHop50. Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 initiative is a cross-platform campaign aimed at celebrating Hip-Hop’s semi-centennial anniversary. Mass Appeal launched a #HipHop50 premium content partnership with Paramount and Showtime and has since aired the following documentaries spotlighting the genre: You’re Watching Video Music Box, Ricky Powell: The Individualist and Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain.

Mass Appeal is also a record label that is also home to some of the best rappers, producers and DJs in hip-hop currently including, Nas, Dave East, Boldly James, De La Soul, Mannie Fresh, Black Milk, N.O.R.E., Statik Selectah and many others.