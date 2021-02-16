Lindsey Graham Threatens to Impeach Kamala Harris as Valentine’s Gift to His Boo

Photo : Darren McCollester ( Getty Images )

Former President Donald Trump may just be your average run-of-the-mill racist without any power and a belly that hangs over his belt, but that hasn’t stopped South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) from kissing his ass.



During a recent appearance on Fox News, aka Trump’s OnlyFans, Graham threatened to put Harris through an impeachment trial for her support of Black Lives Matter protests.



“If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House [in the 2022 midterm election], because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” Graham said, SFGate reports. “So we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country.”



Advertisement

Graham is referring to a tweet Harris sent on June 1 in which she asked followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, “a bail fund that assisted jailed protesters during the George Floyd protests. There is no evidence Harris herself bailed anyone out,” SFGate reports.



Yes, because protesting over the killings of unarmed Black men, women and children is akin to a violent insurrectionists who broke into the Capitol, while Congress was in session, threatening to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

From SFGate:



Comparing Black Lives Matter protests to the attack on the U.S. Capitol is a popular talking point on the right. The summer of protests against racial inequality and violent policing practices, particularly targeting people of color, were largely non-violent; a 2020 Harvard study of over 7,300 Black Lives Matter protests found they were “overwhelmingly peaceful.” “Only 3.7% of the protests involved property damage or vandalism. Some portion of these involved neither police nor protesters, but people engaging in vandalism or looting alongside the protests,” the study reported. “In short, our data suggest that 96.3% of events involved no property damage or police injuries, and in 97.7% of events, no injuries were reported among participants, bystanders or police.” In contrast, the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which was an attempt to overturn the results of a certified election, claimed five lives and threatened the safety of politicians on both the left and right.

Advertisement

Graham wasn’t done twerking for his bae. The South Carolina senator also noted that Trump should’ve never faced a second impeachment trial because holding a rally and yelling out “fight like hell” is just free speech.



“It sure sounds like you’re saying that he violated his oath of office,” Fox News Sunday host Flimore Fuckwad (I don’t know these fucking guys, do you?) said at one point.



Advertisement

“No, I think what he did is he encouraged his supporters throughout the country to fight like hell to take back an election he thought was stolen—a lot of politicians have said that,” Graham said.



And then Graham stood on his chair and began gyrating before Fox News cut the feed.



Advertisement

Fine, he didn’t do this but he could’ve.

