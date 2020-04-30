LeBron James Celebrates 2020 Class With Star-Studded TV Special

Photo : Harry How ( Getty Images )

NBA superstar LeBron James is once again proving himself to be a hero both on and off of the basketball court. The three-time NBA champ is putting together an all-star event to honor the 2020 high school graduating class since graduation ceremonies aren’t happening due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to AP News, the LeBron James Family Foundation joins forces with XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation to produce the TV special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The one-hour special will feature performances and commencement speeches by celebrity guests and will air on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 pm ET.



“I wanted to help create a show that looked and felt very different from traditional specials. Something that spoke to kids in a different way. These kids worked so hard to graduate and what is happening to them is truly unfair,” James told AP News. “I hope we can give them and their families something cool that makes their accomplishment feel special.”



Among the celebrities who will make appearances on Graduate Together are Pharrell Williams, Lena Waithe, H.E.R., Yara Shahidi, rapper Chika and activist Malala Yousafzai.



According to NBC Sports, the special is curated by high school students, educators and the American Federation of Teachers and will also air on digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube, PeopleTV and Tik Tok.



This is a good look for all those high schoolers across the nation who worked hard to graduate and earned their ceremony. They deserve this.

