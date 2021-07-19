Law & Order: SVU and Power Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder in New York City

Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared in television shows such as Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire and Power has been indicted for murder in New York City by a Queens grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court.

According to People, the Queens District Attorney confirmed on Friday that the 41-year-old actor was charged with one-count murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.



More details of the incident, via the official DA press release:



According to the charges, said DA Katz, around 2:45 p.m. on February 7, 2021, video surveillance footage showed the defendant exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver’s side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee which was parked in front of 200-08 Linden Boulevard. Stokes allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the car hitting Tyrone Jones, 37, of Queens Village, who died of his injuries.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”



Power fans may remember Stokes as Mozzy, the character that attacked (and was later killed by) LaKeisha (portrayed by La La Anthony) at her hair salon. Additionally, he has appeared in Rescue Me, The Mysteries of Laura, Blue Bloods and is a music artist under the name I$AIAH.



Stokes, who is set to appear in court today (Monday), faces up to 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted of the charges against him. As CNN noted, it hasn’t yet been confirmed whether or not Stokes has a defense attorney.



The Root has reached out to representatives for Stokes, and we are awaiting a response.



