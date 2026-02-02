Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Kanye West’s Latest Performance With Daughter North West Has Folks Online Shedding A Tear

While performing in Mexico, Ye, fka Kanye West, shared the stage with his daughter North West, and folks online are shedding a tear.

Published

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Kanye West and daughter North West on the runway of the Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

Just one week after his full-page Wall Street Journal apology ad, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on stage, capturing attention with his musical talent rather than controversial posts on X. But what has people talking about Ye’s performance is not just his onstage presence but the special guest he brought out—his eldest daughter, North West.

On Jan. 30, Ye traveled to Mexico City to perform at the Monumental Plaza de Toros La México. The moment marked his first performance in Mexico since 2008, according to Billboard.

The 48-year-old rapper performed many of his iconic hits, including “Heartless,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Ni**as in Paris” and “Bound 2,” Billboard reported. While his classic records are enough to get a crowd moving, fans online were happy to see Ye bonding with his daughter on stage as they performed his 2014 track “Only One” together.

In a post shared on TikTok, the father-daughter duo began the song on opposite sides of the stage. They sang the lyrics, “You know I never left you/ ‘Cause every road that leads to heaven’s right inside you.”

@ricosofly

THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL KANYE SINGING ONLY ONE TO NORTHIE IN MEXICO @Kim and North #ye #kanyewest #kanye #concert #mexico

♬ original sound – flacko

The clip has stirred the hearts of people on TikTok who were happy to see Ye share a wholesome moment with his daughter.

“He loves her so much this is beautiful,” wrote one user.

“[This] means something to me,” added another with a meme of a woman crying.

“Gosh, I know Kanye did some really terrible things, but I am rooting for him to continue to get well,” commented a third.

Later in the concert, Ye also gave his daughter space to perform her unreleased song “Piercing On My Hand.” Rocking her iconic electric blue hair and a pair of blackout sunglasses, the 12-year-old stood in the middle of the stage bopping to her music.

@jessicagolich

Kanye West brings out North West to perform her track “Piercing On My Hand” at his show in Mexico 🇲🇽👀 #kanyewestmexico #yemexico #northwestmexico #northwestkanyemexico

♬ original sound – JessicaGolich

In the comments, folks couldn’t help but praise North’s confidence to play her song for the packed-out arena.

“She’s so fkn cool dude,” wrote one user.

“Go off internet niece,” exclaimed another with flame emoji’s.

“It’s so nice North decided to have Ye perform at her concert,” joked another.

