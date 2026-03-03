Jess Hilarious Says ‘The Breakfast Club’ Move to Netflix Leaves Their Loyal Fans Behind

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 27: Jess Hilarious attends the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )

Earlier this year, “The Breakfast Club” made a major move when it stopped streaming new episodes on YouTube and found a new home at Netflix. Now, co-host Jess Hilarious is speaking out on the impact the move has had on their core audience.

In a post on social media, Jess spoke candidly about how the syndicated radio show has lost the large audience it accumulated on YouTube.

​”I aint gone lie yo. Since “The Breakfast Club” has been on Netflix, man, our engagement, our people, all the fans that we built up over time, or that they built up, I just got it here,” Jess said on social media.”That they built up over time on YouTube. Oh, my God, they feel neglected.”

​Jess also revealed that part of the deal to move to the streaming giant was the loss of the “The Breakfast Club” social media presence on YouTube. According to Jess, joining Netflix has alienated the millions of followers the show had on the platform, leaving the hosts to find other ways to engage with their fans.

“Netflix was like, ‘Nope, we want all of it. Y’all can’t have no other social media presence.’ None,” she explained. “So now we got to find other content to do that can go on our other platforms.”

​As the “World’s Dangerous Morning Show” attempts to pivot into a new era of content creation, Jess says she’s already at work on new ideas for the show.

​“But it’s okay, because Jess Hilarious got that in a bag shorty. So make sure y’all tune into ‘Jess’s Thoughts.’” she said.

In a game-changing move for hip-hop media, “The Breakfast Club” inked a landmark multi-year partnership between Netflix and iHeartMedia, bringing the iconic morning show—currently hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious—to a global audience of more than 280 million subscribers.

​While the show continues its terrestrial radio syndication and audio-only podcasting on iHeartRadio, it no longer has long-form video content on YouTube, where the brand garnered millions of followers.

​As expected, Black Twitter did not hesitate to voice its displeasure about the show’s move.

​One user said that having “The Breakfast Club” on Netflix was a stupid move.

“Breakfast Club on Netflix sounds stupid,” they wrote. “The ratings were already down. Moving it to a platform like Netflix was to get you less listeners.”

​Another user predicted that no one would bother to take the time to log in to Netflix just to tune in to the show.

“Didn’t they know this was gonna happen? No one is going to log into Netflix to watch The Breakfast Club,” the post read. “There was synergy between Twitter convo and the YouTube video. So dumb…”

Another viewer posted that he stopped watching the program after it became available for streaming.

“I quit tuning in when they moved to Netflix. And I have Netflix. The breakfast club just doesn’t belong on there,” they wrote. “Maybe if they had a behind-the-scenes show or something, it would make sense.”

​Another post claimed that the show got caught up in the money that was offered to them as Netflix tries to “destabilize YouTube.”

What Netflix is doing with these shows and podcasts is their attempt to destabilize YouTube. They want to be the new YouTube and the folks at the Breakfast Club got hypnotized by that bag they gave them that they don’t see that it’s killing the brand.



“What Netflix is doing with these shows and podcasts is their attempt to destabilize YouTube,” the post read. “They want to be the new YouTube, and the folks at the Breakfast Club got hypnotized by that bag they gave them that they don’t see that it’s killing the brand.”

​One user questioned if any of the show’s listeners are even tuning in anymore since the big move to Netflix.

“Are yall actually watching Breakfast Club on Netflix???,” the post read.

