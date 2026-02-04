Jamal Bryant Responds After White Pastor Disrupts His Church Service

STONECREST, GEORGIA – APRIL 15: Pastor Jamal Bryant speaks onstage during New Birth Missionary Baptist Church ‘The Return’ Good Friday Service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on April 15, 2022 in Stonecrest, Georgia. The Easter weekend event kicked off on April 15, welcoming back church goers with an in-person church worship after a 2 year hiatus because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pastor Jamal Bryant is speaking out following a shockingly disruptive church service he endured over the wekeend. And by the looks of things, he’s not letting what happened go by unpunished.

If you don’t know, things all popped off on Sunday (Feb.1) after an unidentified evangelical white pastor decided to go into the four walls of Bryant’s Atlanta-based New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and shout obscenities and threats towards him and his congregants. In now-viral video footage, the man could be heard saying that God was going to “destroy this church” and the people who are there. He also called for Bryant and his church to “repent for their wicked ways” and said they all make God’s name a “laughingstock.”

Pastor Jamal Bryant is calling for the arrest of two white protesters who interrupted a service at a Black church arguing that disruptions at Black churches are often minimized while similar incidents at white churches spark swift condemnation and protection. pic.twitter.com/iMAAAQZyBo — kevin blue (@kevinblue345) February 3, 2026

However, as you might expect, Bryant wasn’t here for the foolishness and took to his “Let’s Be Clear” podcast to call out the behavior.

“This white evangelical, nationalist pastor had the audacity—he and his wife—to get out of his car as you just saw. And for propaganda and disturbance, film themselves coming into our church, using hate speech. Condemning us with wrath, judgement and correction completely out of order,” Bryant said.

He then called out hypocrites who are against other houses of worship being disturbed yet refuse to see a problem with what happened to his church and called for the authorities to get involved.

“I want to know, when is the arrest warrant? I don’t know his name, but that picture should be clear enough for you to be able to track it down with the full span of the FBI. Why didn’t we have this same kind of calculated rage, outrage and disturbance,” he continued.

As you might expect though, by the time Bryant’s words and videos hit social media, many were quick to side with him and expressed that some sort of action should’ve been taken place.

“Will THESE people be arrested like Don Lemon? We’ll see… But I doubt it!” wrote one user on Instagram.

“They don’t call it protest when a yt man disrupt black churches. They call it the 1st amendment. The hypocrisy by this administration is BLATANT,” said another.

One other user wrote, “I’m sorry but you can get knocked out at church. He should have been tossed out like Uncle Phil did Jaz.”

Added another: “Word! They ran down on Don and ’em with Feds in the middle of the night (early morning). Do him the exact same way!”