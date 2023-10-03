It's Lit? Ice Spice Nearly Went Up in Flames During Recent Festival Performance

Its never any fun when technical difficulties lead to injury, but that was exactly what nearly happened to rapper Ice Spice after she was almost caught up in flames during a recent performance.

In now viral video footage that made the rounds on X/Twitter over the weekend, the “Princess Diana” rapper was performing her hit songs at the 2023 Listen Out Music Festival in Sydney, Australia. While her set and the crowd was energetic, things got a bit chaotic when pyrotechnic flames began shooting out during different moments of her set.

After a couple close calls, things got real...spicy when she began a small twerk onstage just a flame shot out beside her backside. Keeping her composure but clearly shocked at how close she’d gotten to the flame, Spice only yelled out “whoa” before resuming.

Thankfully, it appears she got out unscathed and now the only thing of hers that’s hot is her ascent to stardom. In fact, the “Deli” rapper recently spoke on her rise to fame in an interview with Variety where she discussed how she’s dealt with haters and people who have a lot to say about how she’s been able to find success so fast.

“A lot of people have thrown that in my face—like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,’ or ‘She’s a plant,’” Spice explained. “I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”

Later when talking about the current competition in the rap game, she added: “ I can be transparent, and I know the competition is checking on me too, which is why it’s OK to say that. Because it’s like, ‘Yeah, girl, I’m watching you and I know you watching me.’ And boys are watching too, because they be secretly haters. But everybody today is competing with everybody no matter if you a boy, girl, nonbinary, whatever it is. You still checking in on your competition. That’s in every industry.”