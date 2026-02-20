Inside Frederick Douglass’ Final Home in DC

Frederick Douglass had just returned home from the meeting of National Council of Women on Feb. 20, 1895 when he collapsed from a heart attack in the hallway of his Washington, D.C. home. While he never knew his actual birthday, the day Douglass died while still fighting for what was right will forever be remembered.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War

Known as the most photographed man of the 19th century, Douglass’ work as an abolitionist, writer, educator and U.S. ambassador has earned him a spot in Black history as one of the most profound and impactful leaders of all time. To honor his life and legacy, we’re taking you inside the place Douglass called home for his final years.

Douglass’ Oasis

Washington, UNITED STATES: The house of US civil rights pioneer Frederick Douglass, known as Cedar Hill, is pictured 06 March 2007 in Washington, DC. Douglass, born a slave in Maryland in 1818, fled his plantation for the North, and became active in the movement for the abolition of slavery and in the nascent women’s rights movement. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

When you finally get to the top of Cedar Hill, you’re greeted by a massive home which doubled as Douglass’ perfect escape from the reality of political life in the nation’s capital.

Family Room

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Cedar Hill was the home of Frederick Douglass at 1411 W St. in Southeast. Douglass moved into the house, that has a sweeping overlook of Washington on September 1, 1877. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Douglass moved to the house in 1877. Located in Washington, D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood, Douglass was certainly trying to make a statement. At the time, his Cedar Hill home became the most expensive in the mostly white neighborhood, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Douglass’ Library

Screenshot from YouTube

It’s expected that a man like Douglass would have a home library great enough to puts most to shame. But during his lifetime, it was rare for Black homeowners to have a personal library inside their houses.

Historic Details Throughout the Home

Screenshot from CSPAN

Douglass made it a point to add art pieces and furniture throughout his home with directly reference Black American culture. Check out this ball and chain curtain tieback.

References to Douglass’ Professional Travels

Screenshot from CSPAN

President Benjamin Harrison appointed Douglass to serve as the U.S. Minister Resident and Consul General to Haiti in 1889. The abolitionist served until 1891, four years before his death. Wallpaper inside his final home make direct reference to his Caribbean travels.

Multiple Parlors for Different Guests

Screenshot from CSPAN

In Douglass’ house, there are two parlors. According to NPS, the East parlor was dedicated for unfamiliar guests while the west parlor was specific to close associate and family.

Portrait of Douglass

Screenshot from CSPAN

According to NPS, this portrait which is now inside Douglass’ home first belonged to W.E.B. DuBois.

Primary Bedroom

Screenshot from CSPAN

It’s in this bedroom that Douglass’ first wife, Anna Murray Douglass, would die in 1882.

Douglass’ Growlery

Home of Frederick Douglass, Cedar Hill, Washington, DC (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

At the back of the house is a stone cabin perfectly tucked away. You”d be surprised to know this is a replica of Douglass’ personal growlery, a quiet and cozy space for the author to get away from the world. It’s believed he treated it his his second library.

Douglass’ Wife Legal Battle

Screenshot from YouTube

After Douglass’ death, his second wife– a white woman named Helen Pitts Douglass– inherited the home, but an error found in Douglass’ will soon unleashed a series of legal battles between Helen and Douglass’ family, according to NPS. In the end, she took out a $15,000 mortgage and bought out claims from surviving her late husband’s family in order to secure the house.

Views of the City

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Cedar Hill was the home of Frederick Douglass at 1411 W St. in Southeast. Douglass moved into the house, that has a sweeping overlook of Washington on September 1, 1877. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On the left of the home is the perfect view of Southeast D.C. featuring views of the George Washington monument the Capitol building. On the opposite side, Douglass had a view of Maryland, the state where he was raised as an enslaved boy, NPS reported.