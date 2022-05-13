The family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a Houston police officer a month ago says an independent autopsy shows that he was shot in the back of the neck, according to CBS News.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, although the full autopsy has not been released by the Harris County medical examiner’s office.

Jalen Randle, 29, was being pursued by Houston police on April 27 because he was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Ben Crump, the attorney for Randle’s family said, according to CBS News, “The witnesses have said that he got out of the car and was running away. We believe the body cameras will all show it.”

As Crump usually does, he called on the Houston Police Department to release the body camera footage from the officer who shot Randle. The department has still not given a specific date on when the footage would be released.

From CBS News:

Police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle after seeing Randle get into its passenger seat, but the driver didn’t stop until officers eventually blocked its path. Police say Randle then exited and an officer shot him. Police say Randle was in possession of a bag with a gun in it but Randle didn’t fire any shots. “They don’t get the right to be the judge, the jury and the executioner. They don’t get that right,” Crump said at the news conference, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

As with most cases similar to this, Randle’s family and community are calling for accountability and transparency on the part of the Houston Police Department, according to CBS News.

During a news conference, Randle’s mother, Tiffany Rachal said, “I seen everything that’s going on in the world, and I never thought it would be me. It’s nothing that you all can say to me, it’s nothing that you can do, ‘cause you can’t bring him back. And I want justice for my child,” according to KHOU.