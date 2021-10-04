The life and work of the late Chadwick Boseman continues to create a lasting impact as it relates to his alma mater, Howard University.

Variety reports that Netflix has just established a new $5.4 million scholarship for incoming HU students in the College of Fine Arts, the college that was recently renamed for the renowned and beloved alumnus earlier this year. The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition over four years and “will be awarded this fall to one recipient in each class, and will subsequently be distributed to an incoming freshman on an annual basis. The scholarship will focus on students who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts and who demonstrate financial need, with preference given to students in the dramatic arts who exemplify Boseman’s values, specifically demonstrating a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy and passion.”

Of the newly established scholarship, Chadwick’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman said:

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers. My deepest thanks to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our family at Netflix for their generous investment into the education of all present and future Boseman Scholars, and to President Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad and Mr. David Bennett for their partnership and continued commitment to Chad’s legacy at Howard. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D. added, “It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire. This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students.”

“I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift,” he concluded.

To learn more about the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, please contact finearts@howard.edu.



