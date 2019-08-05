Photo: Rockstar Games

In trying to shift the blame of white domestic terrorism from the actual white people committing it and the “president” who champions and enables it, there has been a lot of talk about the dangers of video games.

Listen.

I played one of the most violent video games, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V online, nightly for three years. And when I tell you I played? I fucking played. I was a troll. I’d get on there and grief people regularly if I wasn’t doing missions, selling dope or playing survival with my girl Carter.

As violent as the activities that I virtually participated in were, I somehow managed to play the game and never do any of the following in real life:

I have never stood on top of the Beverly Center and used a rocket launcher to take out the police and their helicopters. I have never stood on the pier at Santa Monica beach and sniped people with a long-range rifle. I have never blown anyone’s car up. I have never blown open an armored truck with a sticky bomb and then stolen all the money inside of it. I have never randomly walked up to a stranger on the street and stabbed them multiple times for no reason. I have never led the police on a chase that resulted in the armed forces getting involved with tanks and shit. I have never escaped said car chase by pulling into a body shop and having the color of my car altered. I have never robbed a bank. I have never stolen a helicopter, flown it over the city and randomly blown people up for no reason other than my own petty amusement. I have never even had the thought of committing a mass shooting in real life no matter how entertaining it is when I do it with video game characters.

I have played every iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise since the first one came out. I have never even been tempted to try and steal a car.

In other words, your “president” and everyone else using this as an excuse is full of shit.