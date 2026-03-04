How the Hanifa Brand Upheaval Started a Viral Conversation About Black Brands and Customer Service

‘Future of Fashion Award’ honoree Anifa Mvuemba arrives for the sixth annual Instyle Awards at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, November 15, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

There is drama going on in the Black fashion world surrounding the latest announcement from the fashion brand, Hanifa. Following a wave of complaints over delayed luxury orders, founder Anifa Mvuemba — the Congolese-American designer who shook the industry with her viral 3D virtual runway and size-inclusive luxury line– is hitting pause on production indefinitely.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War

Yet what started as “grace” has turned into fans “putting belt to ass” over the brand’s failure to deliver, we’re diving into the debacle that has the fashion girlies up in arms.

With Mvuemba stepping back, is this an opportunity to recalibrate or an exit from proper accountability? According to The Cut, Mvuemba’s statement was blunt: She doesn’t “really feel inspired right now.”

The whole debacle is rooted back to November’s “Hanifa Friday” sale. Known for its colorful, eclectic aesthetic, the popular brand ran a massive 45% off sale that quickly went south. Following the online event, manufacturing delays impacted shipping for months, leaving many customers waiting while influencers—accused of receiving special treatment—publicized their hauls on social media. Even one creator even pointed out a “Love Is Blind” contestant was seen rocking one of the dresses from the brand collection.

By January, fans went from extending grace to lashing out in frustration, taking to social media with videos to complain about the long wait and lack of updates from the company. Though Mvuemba eventually paused her maternity leave to issue an apology and offer refunds, the damage was done. For a community that invested both their money and their loyalty, the explanation didn’t suffice.

For many, “lack of inspiration” seems like a cop out from to avoid owning up to 15 years of questionable business moves. As one TikToker put it, “Hanifa is not beyond reproach because it’s a Black-owned business.” She argues that the brand’s internal issues are finally catching up to Mvuemba—and honestly, we have to agree.

@itsallgigi Saw a pretty odd video regarding this Hanifa situation yesterday that felt like it was blaming customers. If we must support and protect Black businesses, then in the same vein, we must protect Black consumers and their hard-earned money! Being Black owned does not exempt one from being criticized. Lots of makeup artists, hairstylists, and stylists in Hollywood said they didn’t want to criticize a certain female rapper because of this idea that you shouldn’t say anything critical towards a Black artist. This mentality does not protect us. #fyp ♬ original sound – itsallgigi

A commentator followed up, saying, “‘Black owned’ should not be used as an emotionally manipulative tactic.” Yikes!

The sentiments across social media are clear as day: brands don’t get a “get out of jail” free card because they are Black-owned. Don’t get us wrong, our community is with you when you’re right, but many feel like Hanifa dropped the ball, and she needs to own up to her mistakes. Folks are sharing their feelings, believing that supporting Black businesses doesn’t give allowance of accepting low standards of service.

When Mvuemba shared her contemplation to close her doors, the “fashion girlies” began to turn on each other. One side felt that the internet was capitalizing on the momentum to become “mean girls” and pushing the Black business owner to call it quits. On the flip side, folks argued that just because a brand is Black-owned doesn’t mean they can get away with taking people’s money without giving them their promised items.

TikTok creator, @jacquelinenoell, called out the “mean girl behavior,” saying people were more interested in capitalizing on the the drama than providing constructive feedback to the brand. “And no one should be surprised about Anifa of Hanifa coming out saying she might close her brand,” the creator argued. “There is a difference between customer dissatisfaction and voicing your frustration. But the way that you all turned that into a content moment, by the pylons were crazy. The mean girl behavior was crazy. Not only towards her, but towards other customers.”

This tension highlights a hidden truth: Black-owned brands often face a level of hyper-criticism and “perfection pressure” that their white counterparts don’t have to face. Conversations online got deep as fellow entrepreneurs called out the consumers’ cruelty towards Black-owned businesses. “Society salivated at downfalls generally, and the internet has made that more relentless and personal,” Brittany Packnett Cunningham posted on Threads. “I think the understanding should be that it *hurts* more from our own, especially when we feel like we let our own down.”

However, content creators like TikTok creator @feeeeesah are reframing the narrative, arguing that Hanifa taking a pause may serve a greater benefit to the brand’s restoration. Rather than an admission of defeat, she suggests Mvuemba is protecting her peace while recalibrating from a greater return. “An indefinite pause is a powerful move,” she shared. “When you don’t have time to break, you don’t have time to breathe.”