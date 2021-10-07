The Critics Choice Association will be presenting its fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television.

Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, this year’s ceremony is set to honor actors Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, and Jennifer Hudson along with Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins.

Berry will receive the Career Achievement award for her work over the years, including her upcoming directorial debut Bruised, slated to drop in mid-November.

Anderson will be honored with the Producer Award for Television for his work on Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish, where he serves as executive producer.

Hudson will be recognized with Actress Award for Film for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the recently released biopic, Respect.

G/O Media may get a commission 40% off Savings Site Wide Thousands of toys to pick from!

Everything a guy or gal could want and more. Shop Peachwood Now Use the promo code GO40

Jenkins will take home the Director Award for Television for his work on the critically acclaimed, Amazon Prime series Underground Railroad.

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her,” said Critics Choice Board Member and Celebration of Black Cinema and Television EP Shawn Edwards. She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair.”

Advertisement

Added Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin:

“2021 was an incredible year of creativity and growth in film and television, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor the changemakers who are making a difference. Jennifer both starred in and executive produced Respect, giving the performance of a lifetime. Barry transformed the small screen with his innovative and thought-provoking series, The Underground Railroad which he wrote, executive produced and directed, and Anthony has become one of the most prolific and admired producers on television with Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish.”

Advertisement

For over 14 years, this ceremony has honored standout achievements in Black filmmaking; this year marks the first time it will recognize achievements in television as well. The remaining list of honorees and categories will be revealed at a later date.

The fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television takes place Monday, Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.