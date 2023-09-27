Get Ready to Fall for These Autumn Beauty Trends Made With Melanated Skin in Mind

Depending on where you live, it may not feel like fall. But according to the calendar, we’ve officially closed the books on summer, making it a perfect time to add some bold new basics to your makeup routine. From bold berry lips to pumpkin-spiced inspired blush, the category is rich color this fall. So say goodbye to your summer staples (for a while) and check out these gorgeous trends that will help you put your best face forward this fall.
A Berry Bold Lip
This fall, you’re going to want to pucker up and pull out your favorite berry lip shades. Nonstop Liquid Matte ($14) gloss from The Lip Bar glides onto your lips like a gloss and dries to a perfect matte finish. Try Rebel, a deep burgundy shade that puts the perfect exclamation point on your fall beat.
If you prefer a creamier lipstick, try the ultra-hydrating MatteTrance ($53) from Pat McGrath Labs in Full Blooded. It’s a deep wine shade with the perfect amount of pigment to make a bold statement.
Latte Lips
A neutral lip is a look that almost never goes out of style. But we have a feeling you’ll be seeing a whole lot more of this timeless trend this fall. Mented’s Gloss ($15) in Send Nudes is the perfect neutral shade that looks great on Black women of all hues.
If you haven’t already fallen in love with the Lip Treatment Oil ($20) from Ami Colé, this fall is a great time to get into this viral sensation. It’s a long-lasting vegan gloss that hydrates the lips and gives them a beautiful healthy glow.
Chrome Eyes
If you’re not even trying to tone down your eye looks for fall, the chrome eye trend is for you. Try Infinite Chrome Flakes ($25) from Danessa Myricks Beauty on its own or on top of your favorite shade for an elevated glam look.
The Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette ($15) from Juvia’s Place is perfect for playing around with chrome eye looks that make a serious fall statement.
Orange Blush
You may already be over pumpkin spiced lattes at Starbucks. But you should still consider giving the pumpkin spiced-inspired blush trend a try. We can’t get enough of the Blush Duo Blush ($16) from Juvia’s Place, a blush palette that is sure to give you a gorgeous fall glow.
Purple Blush
There’s no way you can do a fall beauty roundup without including something from our girl RiRi. And while there are so many great products to choose from, we have a feeling you’re going to fall for her Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush ($32.50) in Raisin Standardz, a pretty purple hue that is perfect for fall.
Coffee-Colored Complexion
Juvia’s Place Bronzed Cream Bronzer ($18), gives you a beautiful, warm sun-kissed glow that lasts all day. It’s available in eight complexion-inclusive shades from Butter Cream to Espresso.
We can’t get enough of Beauty Bakerie’s Coffee & Cocoa Bronzer Palette ($38).
Statement Eyeliner
Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner ($23) from Fenty Beauty gives you color for days. It’s a creamy water-resistant liner that’s smudge proof and perfect for your all of your creative eye looks. With 20 gorgeous matte, metallic and shimmery shades to choose from, you won’t be able to pick just one.
When it comes to statement eyeliner, it doesn’t get much bolder than the Infinite Chrome Waterproof Micropencil Eyeliner ($30) from Danessa Myricks Beauty. It comes in 10 shades, but Amethyst, a magenta - olive combo that will make your eyes pop, is our personal fave.