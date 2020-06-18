Georgia Mayor Says 'Privilege Is Wearing $200 Sneakers' In Racist Facebook Post

Look At All This Privilege Photo : Shutterstock

White people, on the whole, haven’t been doing too well this last month. If it’s not going full tilt Karen at black people for just existing, or having breakdowns over not getting a McMuffin, it’s going onto social media and saying some truly wild shit.

“Privilege is wearing $200 sneakers when you’ve never had a job,” Mayor Benjamin Rozier wrote on Facebook, according to NBC News. Rozier is the mayor of Bloomingdale, Ga., a small town just outside of Savannah. He made his post on the Gossip Bloomingdale Facebook page. The post was eventually taken down but, because this is the internet, there are still screenshots of what Rozier said.



From NBC News:



“Privilege is wearing $300 Beats headphones while living on public assistance.” Rozier, 59, continued, “Privilege is having as many children as you want, regardless of your employment status, and be able to send them off to daycare or school you don’t pay for.” He also took aim at protesters, seeming to focus particularly on young people. “Privilege is the ability to go march against, and protest against anything that triggers you, without worrying about calling out of work and the consequences that accompany such behavior.”

Oh, boy.



This post is not only racist as hell, it’s really poorly timed. America is facing some of the highest rates of unemployment in its history. Rozier is falling back on the tried-and-true “welfare queen” narrative at a time where millions of Americans have been put on government assistance due to a pandemic that the government has done a horrible job of managing.



On top of all that, I would gladly trade away my pairs of Jordans for the privilege of not being afraid when I get pulled over by a cop. Judging by the events of the last month, I’m pretty sure I’m not alone in that feeling.



This is not the first time Rozier has posted something wild on Facebook. In 2018 he came under fire for calling a commenter on Facebook a “cotton picker.” His explanation over that incident was he read the bio of the commenter “and it said she was a cotton picker at a cotton field or a cotton patch. At that point, I found that to be either humorous or weird. I replied to her, and her thread the words ‘cotton picker.’”



Sure, Jan.



The Bloomingdale City Council issued a response distancing itself from Rozier’s comments. “The Bloomingdale City Council wishes to state collectively that this action taken by Mayor Rozier is his action and his action alone. We in no way condone or endorse any single or collective posts made by the Mayor.” the statement said.

