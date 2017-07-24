Ga. Man Arrested for Driving 112 MPH ‘for Snapchat,’ Cops Say

I think it’s safe to say that we should all know better than to use our cellphones and drive, never mind speed while using our cellphones and driving. But apparently, one Georgia man either did not get the memo or didn’t care about his own life or anyone else’s: He was arrested for driving 112 mph while using Snapchat, police say.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Malon B. Neal, 24, is facing charges of reckless driving, speeding and using wireless communications while driving after shooting past an officer around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer activated his radar unit and picked up that the driver, in a 2015 black Dodge Charger, was going a smooth 112 mph, officials say.

Police, of course, pulled the driver over. When officers asked Neal if he knew how fast he was going, they say Neal said that he, in fact, did know exactly how fast he was going, telling the officers that he was doing so “for Snapchat.”

Seriously?



"to look good on snapchat" is never a reason to endanger the public…especially at 112 MPH pic.twitter.com/n9LPTk6Rfe — AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 19, 2017

The popular social media app does have a filter that can show how fast a person is moving while taking video or taking a photo. That filter has inspired several questions (and also a few lawsuits) about whether it encourages drivers to speed and “show off.”

Anyway, in Neal’s case, his vehicle was towed and he was taken to the North Fulton Detention Center, from which he has since been released. As AJC notes, if convicted on the reckless driving charge, a misdemeanor, Neal could face up to a $1,000 fine and jail time of up to one year. His license could also be suspended.

Read more at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.