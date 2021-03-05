Free Games Galore in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Image : Square-Enix

It’s Friday night, and we just got paid. I mean, I didn’t, but you might have! Hold on to those coins though, because this week’s list is all about those free games.



While I caught another L on getting a PS5, Sony did come through this week by offering some absolute bangers for free. For you Xbox folks, there’s a game pass recommendation in store, and you already know Nintendo doesn’t believe in free, so sorry in advance to my Switch folks.

So with all that out the way, let’s talk about some games!

Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Free With PlayStation Plus

Image : Square-Enix

Since its release last year, I have not stopped gushing about how good Final Fantasy VII: Remake is. It was, and honestly has been, one of the few good things to happen during this prolonged pandemic we’ve found ourselves in. The game is the first in a series of episodic installments that retell the story of the classic Japanese Role Play Gaming (JRPG) Final Fantasy VII. Given that this is a remake, you don’t have to have played the original game to have an enjoyment with this one. While yes, some of my enjoyment came from the emotional experience of reliving a game I have fond memories of, nostalgia alone can’t carry a game.



As an action-RPG, this thing is mean, y’all. The combat is a thrilling blend of action game mechanics, with some traditional RPG elements. If you’ve never given a Final Fantasy a try, now is a great time to give the series a go. For free.99, why not?

Ratchet and Clank, Free on PlayStation

Photo : PlayStation Studios

This game is just a goddamn delight, y’all. This one caught me by surprise in 2016. I’ve always been a fan of developer Insomniac’s long-running series, and this reimagining of the first game of the series was a great reminder why. The inventive weaponry, funny and loveable characters, along with the solid platforming mechanic make for a game that’s simply a great time to play.



Sony is currently offering the game as part of it’s stay at home initiative to encourage people to, well, stay at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, you don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to get this game for free. This is a great introduction to the Ratchet and Clank series and a great primer ahead of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s release on PS5 later this year.

Quantum Break, Free with Xbox Game Pass

Image : Xbox Game Studios

Xbox got a lot of flack during the Xbox One’s run for having a lack of quality exclusives. While games like Halo 5, and Gears 4 were somewhat underwhelming, Quantum Break managed to slip through the cracks. If you have an Xbox Series X and are looking for something to play, or if you’re just rummaging through your backlog on the Xbox One, I’d recommend Quantum Break. Developed by Remedy, the team behind the OG Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Control, Quantum Break is a third-person shooter with some neat time manipulation mechanics.



In many ways the game feels like both an evolution of Alan Wake’s presentation in terms of story, and a precursor to Control from a gameplay perspective.

Basically, it’s a lot of fun. Also, the live-action TV show within the game, while not the greatest, manages to be an interesting reminder of how hard Xbox was pushing the Xbox One to be a multimedia device.



Welp, that should do it for me today. If you’re absolutely dying to spend your money this week, Xbox is running a Ubisoft sale (again), Sony has an essential picks sale going on, and Switch always has something or another on sale.



So stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask, get vaccinated if you can, and as always, play more video games.

