Former NFL Star Chris Johnson Accused of Funding Murder-for-Hire Plot

Running back Chris Johnson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the New England Patriots at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo : Christian Petersen ( Getty Images )

When retired professional athletes trend on social media, my nerves get bad.



Yes, it could be related to some prosperous new endeavor or other good news, but far too often, it’s not. And in the case of former NFL All-Pro Chris Johnson, he’s reportedly gotten himself into some serious shit.



From Bleacher Report:



Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is accused in new court documents of paying and providing material support to an alleged gang member who is accused of murdering two men who shot Johnson and killed his friend, Dreekius Johnson, in 2015. TMZ Sports reported Thursday that prosecutors allege Johnson paid Dominic Bolden and helped him become a leader in a drug trafficking organization.

Damn, bruh.



It gets worse from there because Tekashi69 an informant also alleges that Johnson provided “funds and an individual who could continually supply Dominic Bolden with as much narcotics as needed to supply the [famed drug trafficking organization] DTO.”

Johnson has yet to be formally charged with any crimes, but he sure as hell took to Twitter almost immediately after the accusations surfaced to clear his name.



“False news!!!!!” he tweeted.

A rep for the East Carolina product offered a similar statement to TMZ (“There’s no validity to any of these accusations”), but Twitter, however, remains unconvinced.

In 2015, the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year went on CBS Radio to discuss the profound impact that his friend’s shooting death had on him at the time.



“It was a life-changing experience,” Johnson said. “It showed you how to enjoy life and how to enjoy every day waking up. Because just as easily as it was one of my best friends that was sitting right next to me—the one that got killed—it easily could have been me. So these days, I’m just enjoying life and making sure I enjoy each day.”



For Johnson’s sake, hopefully, “enjoying each day” didn’t involve arranging a murder-for-hire plot in retribution.