Last week (April 23) Ormond Beach police arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle , a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he fired a gun to threaten three teens at community pool

A report was filed by one of the victims’ mothers, a homeowner in The Village. According to the filed report, her son, Julian Johnson, is 18 years old, a resident of the subdivision, and is therefore legally allowed to be at the pool, as well as accompany minors at the pool. Julian and two friends (one of them a minor) went to the pool around 9 p.m., and were confronted by Marcelle while swimming.

According to the narrative posted by News Daytona Beach, Marcelle approached the teens and demanded they leave the pool stating the communal area closed at sunset. The trio peacefully agreed to leave, as they didn’t intend to violate any rules; but as they gathered their belongings one noticed that the posted pool rules showed the area closed at 10 p.m., not “sunset” as Marcelle claimed. After seeing the official posted sign, they approached Marcelle at the front of the pool’s clubhouse and informed him of his error.

Marcelle told them the rules changed and they needed to leave.

It wasn’t a clear case of the audacity of Caucasity, at least not yet; Marcelle wasn’t entirely wrong at this point. Later investigation showed that the HOA board had in fact voted to change the pool’s closing hours just a few days prior to the incident. But, the posted rules had not changed yet, meaning residents were not properly informed and, arguably, the rule did not yet stand as officially instated.

A small verbal argument then ensued between the victims and Marcelle. Ultimately, the three teens decided to follow the posted official signs, and keep enjoying their pool time.

This is where Richard Marcelle went totally off-the-rails wrong:

Rather than reason with the teens, or return with the HOA meeting minutes that showed the vote to close the pool at sunset…Marcelle stormed back to the pool area with “a small black revolver style handgun”. He then took that gun, recklessly, and fired a shot into the soil off to the side of where the three teens were.

“Did you really just shoot a gun?” one teen asked according to the report, to which Marcelle replied “yes, I am putting my own life at risk.”

Oh, the audacity.

The victims fled, likely in immense fear, as Marcelle followed them to their car. After quickly writing down Marcelle’s tag number off of his vehicle, the teens left the area and ultimately told their parents who helped them file police reports.

Once police began investigating and reviewing security footage, Marcelle’s behavior is shown as even more bizarre. For instance, police claim Marcelle initially rolled up to the pool clubhouse “in a truck with no vehicle lights on, in what appeared to be an attempt to not be noticed”. And despite Marcelle claiming it was he himself who was putting his own life at risk, police noted he’s “seen on video maintaining an aggressive stance while standing in front of the victims,” loaded gun in hand. It was also noted by police that “the victims made no aggressive or violent advancements, postures or gestures towards Marcelle” seen on camera.

Reports haven’t released the race of the teens involved…but we can probably take an educated guess. Regardless of race, no one should have to face the barrel of a loaded gun for simply swimming.

Marcelle was booked into the Volusia County Jail on May 1, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. Jail records show he posted $35,000 bond and is no longer in custody.

