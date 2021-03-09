First Juror Selected in Derek Chauvin Trial; Others Rejected for Views on Video of George Floyd’s Death

Jury selection for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin commenced on Tuesday, following a delay prompted by the pending question about whether an additional charge will be added to the case against the cop.
On Tuesday, Hennepin Court District Judge Peter Cahill briefed prospective jurors before allowing Chauvin’s defense lawyer Eric Nelson and prosecutors to begin questioning them, reports Star Tribune. A major point of consideration is whether jurors have seen the video of George Floyd’s death, which went viral last year and shows Chauvin kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for nearly nine minutes—even after he lost consciousness.
The first potential juror was a mother of three from Mexico who said upon questioning that she had watched the video and heard Floyd saying “I can’t breathe.”
“‘He can’t do that. Hey, don’t do that or he’s going to die,’” she said she thought upon watching Chauvin restrain Floyd under his knee. “I feel that’s not fair. We are humans.”
Though the woman said evidence presented during the trial could potentially change her mind about the video, she was ultimately not chosen for the jury after Chauvin’s lawyer said she wrote in a questionnaire for potential jurors that she wanted to give her opinion on the “unjust death of George Floyd.”
Calling a spade a spade is clearly frowned upon in the justice system. Whether or not Chauvin is found guilty by a jury of his peers, I think it’s fair to call Floyd’s death unjust, at the very least. A grown man knelt on his neck, as he cried out for his deceased mother, and it was all for the reported crime of having a fake $20 bill.
The second person questioned, a man who has been officially chosen to sit on the jury, said he has not seen the Floyd video.
From Star Tribune:
The second potential juror to be brought into the courtroom was selected after being questioned at length by defense attorney Eric Nelson and for a few minutes by the prosecution. He revealed that he is a chemist who lives in Minneapolis and because of his profession, “I consider myself a pretty logical person. ... I rely on facts and logic and what’s in front of me. Opinion and facts are important distinctions for me.”
The newly chosen juror, who is white, said he has a generally favorable view of the Black Lives Matter cause but added that “I think all lives matter equally” and that the “Blue Lives Matter” message among police advocates is a counter viewpoint that isn’t necessary.
The third and fourth potential jurors questioned on Tuesday were ultimately not chosen. One was excused by the judge after saying she could not promise to be impartial but would try to be so while judging Chauvin’s actions. The fourth person was a Hispanic man with experience practicing martial arts and Jiu Jitsu, who the defense moved to strike from the jury. Prosecutors challenged the strike, pointing out that he was the second person the defense had rejected that day who was a person of color. Cahill denied the prosecution’s challenge after Chauvin’s lawyer said the potential juror’s knowledge of martial arts could prejudice his judgment of the way the former cop restrained Floyd.
The judge also ruled that police officers who were at the scene of the incident in question cannot testify during the trial about what they would have done differently, reports USA Today. A Minneapolis firefighter who witnessed Floyd being restrained while she was off-duty and reportedly told officers to check his pulse and give him aid, will be allowed to testify. However, the judge ruled that she can only speak to what she observed and not whether or not Floyd could have been saved. Cahill also ruled that during the trial, Chauvin’s firing from the Minneapolis Police Department should not be referred to as a “termination” but as an end of employment so as not to prejudice jurors towards finding him guilty.
Jury selection is set to continue for the next three weeks, though the Minneapolis Court of Appeals is still considering whether the trial should be postponed as the state Supreme Court has been asked to review whether a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin should be reinstated. The former cop is currently charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for March 29.
DISCUSSION
I understand that it’s important to report on/keep up with various aspects of this case but Covid-scared, isolated, jobless and supremely disappointed in America-Black folk need to protect our mental and psychic health by not letting our rage spike at all the ways white supremacy is designed to work. Be fatalistic about it.
The defense has a right to eliminate x-number of potential jurors without giving a reason and they will get rid of anyone Black and transparently intelligent and any disenfranchised minorities (Asians and European immigrants will get a free pass on). Meanwhile militia plants, active and passive racists with agendas who will fucking lie that they don’t read, watch tv or have thoughts about Black men will angle to answer the voir dire questions ‘the right way’ to be allowed on. The prosecution will put up just enough feint arguments to make it look good because the public demands it but recognizing they have to work with police and within the structure that allows white government employees men employed to extrajudiciously kill Black people on public streets with only the slightest pretense of a reason or justification, they’ll ultimately tank it. The defense will hammer on and on that jurors must follow the law and that no departmental rules say Don’t Kneel on Necks, further that everything done was by those rules and Floyd died for some inexplicable reason. The judge will issue rulings to frame everything presented in the most favorable light to illustrate that it was perfectly reasonable to kneel on a human’s neck for 8 minutes. Chauvin will go free.
On the very slim, outside chance that he is convicted, he’ll get less than 10 years. He’ll go to minimum security in a protected section and be out in 2 years for good behavior with credit for pretrial time served.
I’m tempering any expectation that there’s a new dawn or a new day so we can all control our blood pressure a little better.