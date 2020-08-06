The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Facebook, Twitter Tell Trump Campaign 'You Ain't Gotta Go Home, But You Gotta Get the Hell Out of Here' for Lying About COVID-19

Jay Connor
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

On the same day that LeBron James said the NBA won’t miss Trump as a viewer, apparently Facebook and Twitter kept that same energy about Melania’s baby daddy and his campaign being on their platforms.

As the Washington Post reports, both social media juggernauts have been on a crusade against the dissemination of misinformation—especially with regards to the coronavirus; which means it was only a matter of time before our commander-in-tweet and his official campaign account violated the terms of service.

From the Washington Post:

Facebook removed from Trump’s official account the post of a video clip from a Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” from covid-19. Twitter required his Team Trump campaign account to delete a tweet with the same video, blocking it from tweeting in the interim.

In the removed video, President Trump can be heard in a phone interview saying schools should open. He goes on to say, “If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” and that they have stronger immune systems.

As anyone with even a minuscule amount of common sense can ascertain, that’s a bold-faced lie. And forcing children to return to re-opened schools—despite resistance from teachers, public officials and parents—doesn’t change that. Sorry.

This appears to be the latest tiff between Trump and Twitter, as several of his tweets have previously been flagged for misinformation. And in proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Donald Trump Jr. was banned for being a dumb ass on social media too back in July.

According to Twitter, Trump’s official campaign account, Team Trump, wouldn’t be allowed to post again until the tweet was deleted, but considering the account was active again by late Wednesday night, it’s possible that his administration actually followed the rules for once—or not.

Nov. 3 can’t come soon enough.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

