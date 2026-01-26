Don’t Let iShowSpeed’s ‘Attack’ in Africa Distract From the Important Lesson He’s Teaching

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Al Ahly SC and Internacional CF Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

iShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers in today’s time and the latest adventure he’s taking his fans and followers on while touring in Africa has proven to be one of his most engaging streams yet. However, one negative interaction is looking to threaten that.

If you’ve been keeping up with him, and as we previously told you, Speed has been on a month-long tour across the continent, making sure to visit several countries during this time there. While he ended his trip in Ghana, places he’s visited have included South Africa, Benin, Nigeria, Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe and more.

However, it’s his visit to the Ivory Coast that’s getting people talking. In particular, there are two viral clips that are floating around the internet.

The first clip shows Speed surrounded by people who are watching him getting hip and trying to learn the Zaouli tribal dance, referred to online as one of the most impossible dances in the world. While he stares for a short while at the man demonstrating it, eventually Speed latches on and his feet begin to move with impressive accuracy alongside him. While that alone would be worthy of a lot of social media chatter, unfortunately, the second clip is what’s getting folks up in arms.

IShowSpeed danced the Zaouli tribal dance, known as one of the hardest dances in the world, in Ivory Coast 😳🔥



He was nearly as good as him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f9xgAkhH0W — Saken (@sakenexe) January 25, 2026

In it, Speed is once again attempting to learn the dance when all of a sudden, a random man cuts into the group on a bike and begins to act hostile towards the streamer. The man jumps at Speed, hitting him on his chest several times and yelling something at him before ultimately lunging at him. Speed eventually wrestles the man to ground and is visibly upset and confused before bodyguards pull them apart.

Once the clip began to make the rounds on social media, many were taken aback at how roughed up he had gotten and spoke out about his mistreatment.

“Africa is not doing itself any favors. Speed is highly popular and seeing him hurt will only show that Africa is not a place to visit,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Speed’s Africa tour is crazy,” said another on YouTube.

“First, Liberia and now Ivory Coast?” questioned another.

However, there were some people who rewatched the clip and surmised that the “attack” was planned and all part of his skit.

“You guys are stupid if you think this isn’t part of the skit,” said one user on X/Twitter.

“Part of the act people..” one user wrote on YouTube.

Added another, “You can clearly see him Pushing his bodyguard away. This was staged.”

IShowSpeed was attacked by a man while trying to learn a dance in Ivory Coast and his bodyguards had to step in to remove the agitator

pic.twitter.com/NCGec5mzPJ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 25, 2026

Whether this moment was scripted or not, that’s honestly beside the point. What we really want to highlight here is that for the past month, this young Black kid has been taking his millions of followers along for a multi-country tour in his Mother Africa. Not only has he been showing whatever fun stuff he gets into, but he’s also been intentional about showing different parts of the continent that we otherwise thought were desolate or underdeveloped.

Across multiple visits, Speed has combatted the widespread negative imagery of a continent and countries with evidence that suggests vibrant cultures, beautiful landscapes, lush geography and people worthy of curiosity, compassion, who are full of joy and pride in their country. Speed’s trip has been welcomed contrast to the long-held belief that African countries were worse for wear places that didn’t deserve discovery or embracement.

While this “attack” may be getting all the attention right now, let’s not miss the goldmine that he’s striking by showing these countries in the beautiful light that they deserve and inspiring more people to want to go to the Motherland and become ingrained in the customs and traditions of these amazing countries. From Benin to Mozambique, let this streamer’s trip be a beginning tour guide for all future trips across the ocean to the grand continent.

If I say that Benin won IShowSpeed's Africa Tour, I hope I speak for Africans? I will tell my kids that the Statue of Liberty came to Africa. pic.twitter.com/40zm9iK96G — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) January 24, 2026