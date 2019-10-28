Donald Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance at World Series, Gets Hammered With ‘Lock Him Up,’ ‘Impeach Him’ Chants for His Trouble

Outside of campaign rallies filled to the brim with his fanatic worshippers or colleges packed with indoctrinated MAGAts, Donald Trump doesn’t really do public appearances.

Maybe it’s because his tiny hands aren’t constructed for sturdy handshakes or perhaps it’s the fact that American citizens think he’s a bigger threat to world peace than either Vladimir Putin or North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. But regardless, don’t expect to run into President Idiot at any pool parties or game nights—unless he’s in the mood to get booed.



The Washington Post reports that on Sunday night, 45 ventured outside the White House to do exactly that as he made an unwelcome appearance at Game 5 of the World Series. In what was supposed to be a night out on the town with his wife and “a coterie of Republican members of Congress and top aides,” a cascade of boos rained down from the heavens when his bright orange visage appeared on the Nationals Park’s video screen.



From the Post:



When the president was announced on the public address system after the third inning as part of a tribute to veterans, the crowd roared into sustained booing — hitting almost 100 decibels. Chants of “Lock him up” and “Impeach Trump” then broke out at Nationals Park, where a sellout crowd was watching the game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

For the nosey folks in the back who want to bear witness to this magical moment, behold:

Instead of becoming infuriated at those who would dare oppose him, he waved to all the fine folks who eagerly anticipate his impeachment before chopping it up with House ­Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in their luxury box along the third baseline.

If only he’d made a similar appearance at Spelman and Morehouse’s HBCU Homecoming this past weekend. Then I really would’ve had something to write about.