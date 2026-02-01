Don Lemon Makes Red Carpet Appearance at 2026 Grammys Days After Shocking Arrest

Don Lemon may have made headlines over the weekend for his shocking arrest, but that’s not keeping him from enjoying the 2026 Grammys. In fact, he and his husband Tim made their red carpet appearance on Sunday looking like they hadn’t been phased at all by all the drama.

While it doesn’t look like he stopped to talk to any press on the carpet. But seeing him there in the first place was a welcomed sight to see. After all, he was arrested while in L.A. for the major music awards show in the first place.

But if this news sounds like new info for you and you haven’t been keeping up with what’s going on, then allow us to give you a refresher. As we previously told you, late Thursday night, the former CNN anchor was arrested alongside three other Black leaders in connection to an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church. Lemon had been in Minneapolis to get first-hand accounts of the protests taking place there following the deaths of two Americans.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Don Lemon and Timothy Malone attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Prior to his arrests, the Department of Justice (DOJ) threatened Lemon with conspiracy charges but thanks to a Minnesota judge, those threats became non-existent. Yet and still, that wasn’t enough to keep the longtime journalist from spending the night in a jail cell overnight before his court appearance on Friday (Jan. 30). Thankfully, he was able to walk out after being released without bond.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Lemon said in part: “I have spent my entire career covering the news,” Lemon said. “I will not stop now. There is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable.”

Per the BBC, he’s currently been charged with conspiracy against religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating, and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship. His next day in court is scheduled for Feb. 9. Before then, he’ll be sitting down with comedian D.L. Hughley in New York City on Feb. 3-4 for “DL + DL: Anything Goes–Episode NY,” a live, unscripted conversation series where nothing is off limits.

