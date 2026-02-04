Detroit Judge Allegedly Embezzles $300K From the City’s Poor — Here’s What She Bought With It, Feds Say

A judge‘s black robe is meant to be a symbol of ultimate protection, justice and a shield for those who cannot fight for themselves. But in an explosive federal indictment that has sent shockwaves through Metro Detroit, a Black judge stands accused of turning that shield into a weapon of greed in a years-long embezzlement scheme.

Adults who the courts determine can’t manage their own finances — often elderly or mentally disabled— are labeled incapacitated wards and are assigned guardians or conservators to do so for them, according to a federal indictment. The Department of Justice states that guardians are obligated to act in the best interests of their wards.

Instead of receiving the protection they were promised, they allegedly became a personal ATM for Andrea Bradley-Baskin, a sitting judge on Michigan’s 36th District Court. Bradley-Baskin allegedly stole $70,000 from the estates of incapacitated individuals to buy an ownership stake in a local bar, according to the Department of Justice. The indictment also accused her of embezzling more money to pay for a two-year lease on a luxury Ford Expedition. But she allegedly didn’t act alone.

Avery Bradley, Bradley-Baskin’s father and a fellow attorney, allegedly operated a law firm with his daughter that represented the very guardianship agency involved in the alleged theft.

Two additional defendants were named, including Nancy Williams, the owner of Guardian and Associates, a fiduciary agency appointed by the Wayne County Probate Court to oversee the finances of over 1,000 incapacitated wards. Dwight Rashad, an elderly group home operator, allegedly received “rent” payments for wards who didn’t actually live in his facilities.

In another instance, Judge Bradley-Baskin, Williams and Rashad are accused of taking some $203,000 in funds from a ward’s legal settlement. None of the money was used to benefit the ward, according to the DOJ.

Now, all four individuals are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly conspiring to systematically embezzle funds “for themselves that rightly belonged to the wards and the wards’ estates.”

However, Bradley-Baskin, her father and Rashad also face multiple counts of money laundering for allegedly trying to hide the source of the stolen funds. Additionally, the judge is specifically charged with lying to federal law enforcement agents during the investigation.

“Regardless of a person’s position in society, no one is above the law,” FBI Special Agent Jennifer Runyan said in part. “Let me be clear: if you prey on the vulnerable, we will find you and bring you to justice.”

Judge Bradley-Baskin has been administratively removed from her docket, CBS News reported.

Karen Wingerd, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Field Office, said, “No matter who you are, or what your position is, it is entirely unacceptable to help yourself to money that is not yours.”

U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon called out “this state judge and her cronies [who] allegedly abused that high honor for personal gain by preying on the needy protected by the court. This would be a grievous abuse of our public trust.”

