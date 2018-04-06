Photo: Jesse Grant (Getty Images for Disney)

Compton, Calif., Mayor Aja Brown announced Thursday that she will no longer be running for the House seat in California’s 44th Congressional District. Brown’s announcement comes just one week after Stacey Dash dropped out of the same race.

Both Brown and Dash were attempting to unseat Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro), who, according to the Los Angeles Times, is running a well-funded campaign in the overwhelmingly Democratic district.

Brown’s decision to pull out of the race is family-related: She is pregnant.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Brown said that she and her husband of 14 years are expecting their first child, and that that is the driving force behind her decision.

“We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family,” Brown wrote. “To date, one of my highest honors has been dedicating my time and life to serving my community. However, at this point in my life, my family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service.”

Brown said she was grateful for the “outpouring of support” she had received after initially announcing her candidacy.

Brown’s decision to run for California’s 44th District was a last-minute one, made when she found out Dash was running. She cited Dash as a “motivating factor” for running.

Although they have both dropped their bids for the congressional seat, both Brown and Dash will remain on the ballot.