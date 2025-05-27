Checkers Employee Accused of Killing a Drive Thru Customer, His Reason Will Make You Clutch Your Forehead

A casual stop at a local fast food restaurant resulted in a full blown police investigation after one customer ended up dead allegedly at the hands of an employee. Now, the fast food worker in Florida is facing serious charges.

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE CC Share Subtitles Off

English Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE

It all began on Wednesday (May 21) when a customer— identified as Wesley Robertson— placed an order at a local Checkers in Kissimmee, Fla. Robertson wasn’t satisfied with his food, so he began complaining to a female drive thru worker, according to PEOPLE. Robertson even asked to speak with a manager several times.

Advertisement

An eye witness told police eventually, a male employee, who was identified as Elijah Travis Mackey, 23, came around to the side of the restaurant and started arguing with Robertson. Now with the two men engaged in an argument, things quickly escalated.

Advertisement

Apparently, the entire altercation stemmed from Robertson “possibly asking for mayonnaise packets,” according to eye witness accounts. Bystanders told police they heard Robertson call Mackey either a “b***h” or “p***y.” They also claimed once outside, Mackey told Robertson, “Oh, I am p***y” before pulling out a handgun from his waistband.

Advertisement

Authorities say the employee then shot Robertson in the chest. Security footage from the Checkers restaurant shows Mackey climbing out of the drive-thru window before approaching the victim standing in front of the store, according to ABC 13. Footage also shows Robertson falling to the ground after being shot. Robertson was rushed to a local hospital before dying from his injuries, according to police.

Mackey fled the scene but was found hiding under a stairwell at a nearby hotel. During his arrest, the 23-year-old allegedly asked officers, “Is dude okay?” several times, according to the affidavit. Mackey was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, according to ABC 13. A judge denied him bond on Friday (May 23).

Advertisement

In response to the incident, a Checkers spokesperson said, “The actions of this one employee do not reflect the values of the thousands of our hardworking employees across the country. We are working closely with the police in their investigation, and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

The Checkers location opened back up for business on Friday. Mackey remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail, according to WESH.