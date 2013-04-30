Celibate and Black? There's a Dating Site for You

Dating sites geared generally to singles looking for love are so 10 years ago. At least that’s what it seems based on an Essence interview with the founder of BlackCelibacy.com, which is designed for — you guessed it — people who are not just black, not just black and Christian, but are black and Christian and have “the same values” (read: no sex before finding a worthy life partner).

Well, it definitely sounds more efficient than trying to scope out people with these qualities at a bar — or even in church, for that matter. As plenty of people have pointed out in response to ESPN reporter Chris Boussard’s attempt to yank Jason Collins’ Christian credentials after the NBA player’s announcement that he was gay, the abstinence-until-marriage rule is one that isn’t exactly widely embraced, even among the most churchgoing (or judgmental) among us.

