In 1912, the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce purchased land in Manhattan Beach which was seized by California officials under the guise of eminent domain. Now, about 98 years later, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to return the property to the Bruce family, according to NBC News.



Bruce’s Beach was purchased for $1,225 and operated as a resort for Black residents. Of course Black people couldn’t have anything in 1912 without it being disturbed by white folks. According to ABC 7, the resort became a target by white residents who vandalized property, damaged vehicles and ultimately led to an attack by the KKK in 1920. By 1924, the city condemned their property and seized it under the claim of building a city park.

After a unanimous decision by the board Tuesday, the great-grandsons of Charles and Willa Bruce, Marcus and Derrick, will be given ownership of the beachfront property.

Advertisement

More from NBC News:

“For us as a family, this had a wonderful beginning. And then it turned into a tragic story for my family,” Anthony Bruce, the great- great-grandson of the Bruces, told NBC News. “Back in the day, prejudice was rampant. And unfortunately my family was the victim of a hate crime and the prejudice that was around during those times. “So, now that this is finally taking place, for us as a family, we are greatly relieved, and we are so thankful that this has made such an impact on our nation.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

The Bruce family has fought since April 2021 to reclaim the land. With the help of local advocacy groups, Sen. Steven Bradford’s Bill 796 and Gov. Gavin Newsom, legislation was passed to swiftly move along the transfer of ownership, per NBC.

The family said they plan to lease the land back to LA County at $413,000 a year for county lifeguard facilities to continue on the site. The agreement also stated the Bruce’s would be allowed to sell the property to the county for no more than $20 million.

Advertisement

Board chair supervisor Holly Mitchell celebrated the decision but also noted there’s more work to be done to “call out systemic racism.”

“We aren’t giving property to anyone today. We are returning property that was erroneously, and based on fear and hate, taken from them,” Mitchell said.