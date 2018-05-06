Screenshot: KUSI

A Chula Vista, Calif., school is now on the Secret Service’s radar after a mural went up with the bloody, severed head of President Donald Trump on a spear. The mural on the MAAC Community Charter School was painted by artist Sasha Andrade for Battlegroundz, a local graffiti expo that raises scholarship funds, and is now covered up, according to the San Diego Tribune.



“We understand that there was a mural painted at the event this past weekend that does not align with our school’s philosophy of non-violence,” read a statement from MAAC director Tommy Ramirez. “We have been in communication with the artist—who has agreed to modify the artwork—to better align with the school’s philosophy.”



The school immediately received complaints about the mural that went up on April 28, and first covered it with plastic, but later replaced that with plywood until the mural can be redone. Andrade has posted several threats she’s received to her Facebook page from people who disagreed with her work.

The Secret Service has received complaints about the mural and fielded calls for Andrade to be arrested. Although agency spokesman Joseph A. Casey said they know about the mural, he did not clarify to the Washington Post if they’re actually investigating.