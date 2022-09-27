It’s always a good day to rename a building that honored a colonizer who ordered the massacre of Indigenous people. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into legislation that a San Fransisco law school will be renamed as well as other restorative justice initiatives to honor Indigenous peoples, according to The Associated Press.



The University of California’s Hastings College of the Law will be referred to now as the College of the Law, San Francisco. I was today year’s old when I learned that, unlike the lovely Duke in season 1 of Bridgerton, this Hastings was much, much worse. Serranus Clinton Hastings came to Cali to indulge in real estate during the Gold Rush, reported SFGate. Though, where he wanted to claim land was inhabited by members of the Yuki tribe. As you can expect, he didn’t ask them nicely to share their space. He paid a group of white settlers to go kill and enslave them.

Bet you didn’t read about that one in the history books.

More about Gov. Newsom’s legislation from AP News:

The legislation also lays out restorative justice initiatives to be pursued by the college, such as renaming a law library with a Native language name, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Newsom also signed legislation to remove an offensive term for a Native American woman from all geographic features and place names in the state. The U.S. government has removed the offensive term from nearly 650 geographic features, renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands.

Newsom also declared the day of the signing as “Native American Day.” The law school completed a three-year project in 2020 detailing the horrors authorized by Hastings and has since worked to build a relationship with the Round Valley Indian Tribes and Yuki people whose ancestors were affected, per their website.

It seems California is truly spearheading the movement toward reparations and reconciliation for Black and Indigenous people.