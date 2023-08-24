Brothas, Would Your Pay $100 To Get Lined Up By IG's Most Popular Barber?

Black Business Month 2023

Brothas, Would Your Pay $100 To Get Lined Up By IG's Most Popular Barber?

Men drive from far and wide to sit in his chair, but others love to debate the cost.

By
Amira Castilla
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Brothas, Would Your Pay $100 To Get Lined Up By IG&#39;s Most Popular Barber?
Screenshot: @leo.blendz on Instagram (Fair Use), @leo.blendz on Instagram (Fair Use)


It was just this past April when former NBA star and ESPN commentator Jalen Rose caught hell across social media for making a blasphemous suggestion that any barber who charges less than $100 per cut was a waste of time. That might work for Rose, a millionaire, but thousands of brothas chimed in to remind him that not everybody has the means for that kind of extravagance, not every good barber bleeds their customers and that Black barber shops in particular have a long history of being no-frills respites from the outside world.

So who’s right? It’s probably a matter of preference—and wallet size. But since it’s Black Business Month, and we’re here to spotlight our favorite business social media accounts, we’re going to feature one of our favorite barbers from the ‘gram and let you decide. Asad, known as @leo.blendz on Instagram, started his Instagram barber page in December 2020. He’s grown his account to 177k followers, and rightly so. Asad started his account simply by compiling photos of his clients and their hair transformations with a mixture of textures, styles, races of clients, and a variety of ages. He slowly grew to create videos of the transformations. In his recent videos, he asks his clients why they pay over $60 for their haircuts, and viewers quickly realize why, because these fresh cuts are jaw-dropping! Here are some of the videos that show off Asad’d talent. Enjoy!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Restoring the waves

Restoring the waves

Advertisement

In this video, one of Asad’s clients who is also a barber, gives specific details that he wants in his haircut! He’s told that this cut is a whopping $70, but the client doesn’t mind because he appreciates that Asad loves his job. The client gets a medium bald fade and a beard sculpting.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Lineup with locs

Lineup with locs

Advertisement

Whewww! This client paid $90 for this haircut but walked out with a crispy hairline for his locs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Tutorial: Lineup C-Cups

Tutorial: Lineup C-Cups

Advertisement

Not only does Asad show the end results of his work, but he also teaches his followers how to improve their skills as well, starting from the basics! In this video, he shows how to line up C-cups, the section between the front of the ear and the hairline.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Beard transformations

Beard transformations

Advertisement

We love a fresh-looking beard, right? Well, Asad blessed up with a video compilation of beards he’s sculpted!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Tutorial: How to cut locs

Tutorial: How to cut locs

Advertisement

Here’s another tutorial! Asad shows followers how to cut off a client’s locs while still preserving some length.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Tutorial: How to use enhancements

Tutorial: How to use enhancements

Advertisement

Have you ever seen someone’s hairline look like it’s drawn on, but in a bad way? Well, you don’t have to worry about that Sharpie line with Asad! In this tutorial video, he shows how to give clients a natural-looking hairline with airbrush techniques.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Kids get a lineup, too!

Kids get a lineup, too!

Advertisement

Kids deserve a fresh cut too! This kid walked out with a crispy bald fade. Asad continues to show his range, as he can also give kids age-appropriate and great cuts!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Bring that hairline back!

Bring that hairline back!

Advertisement

This man is struggling with a receding hairline and Asad blessed him with some help from enhancements.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Tutorial: Neckline

Tutorial: Neckline

Advertisement

One of the telltale signs that a haircut is needed is when that neckline grows out! Asad gives a tutorial on how to give clients those clean lines!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Saving the hairline

Saving the hairline

Advertisement

Asad shows even more of his range by working with straighter hair! This client gets his weekly appointment and requested a burst fade and eyebrow slits! This cut is unique and worth the money.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Mullet be gone!

Mullet be gone!

Advertisement

White boys go to Black barbers too! In this video, the client is ready to cut off his luscious mullet, and Asad couldn’t have been happier. The client ended up with a great fade while preserving some curls on top.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

It’s the details

It’s the details

Advertisement

Some people may not pay for a $70 haircut, but the way that this barber performs art with these cuts is amazing! In this video, the client admits to traveling 2 hours to get his waves revived and facial hair cleaned up.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Tutorial: Professional pushback

Tutorial: Professional pushback

Advertisement

Rounded hairlines make it difficult to appreciate a good cut. In this tutorial, Asad showed how to do professional pushback and create a sharp line for clients!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Tutorial: Line up a widow’s peak

Tutorial: Line up a widow’s peak

Advertisement

Not every client wants to keep their widow’s peaks! This barber shows how to line up the peak.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Making the waves pop

Making the waves pop

Advertisement

After this client talked about bad experiences with getting his hairline pushed back by previous barbers, Asad is careful to make sure to keep this client’s hairline intact and also get those waves popping!

Advertisement

17 / 17