Brothas, Would Your Pay $100 To Get Lined Up By IG's Most Popular Barber?

It was just this past April when former NBA star and ESPN commentator Jalen Rose caught hell across social media for making a blasphemous suggestion that any barber who charges less than $100 per cut was a waste of time. That might work for Rose, a millionaire, but thousands of brothas chimed in to remind him that not everybody has the means for that kind of extravagance, not every good barber bleeds their customers and that Black barber shops in particular have a long history of being no-frills respites from the outside world.
So who’s right? It’s probably a matter of preference—and wallet size. But since it’s Black Business Month, and we’re here to spotlight our favorite business social media accounts, we’re going to feature one of our favorite barbers from the ‘gram and let you decide. Asad, known as @leo.blendz on Instagram, started his Instagram barber page in December 2020. He’s grown his account to 177k followers, and rightly so. Asad started his account simply by compiling photos of his clients and their hair transformations with a mixture of textures, styles, races of clients, and a variety of ages. He slowly grew to create videos of the transformations. In his recent videos, he asks his clients why they pay over $60 for their haircuts, and viewers quickly realize why, because these fresh cuts are jaw-dropping! Here are some of the videos that show off Asad’d talent. Enjoy!
Restoring the waves
In this video, one of Asad’s clients who is also a barber, gives specific details that he wants in his haircut! He’s told that this cut is a whopping $70, but the client doesn’t mind because he appreciates that Asad loves his job. The client gets a medium bald fade and a beard sculpting.
Lineup with locs
Whewww! This client paid $90 for this haircut but walked out with a crispy hairline for his locs.
Tutorial: Lineup C-Cups
Not only does Asad show the end results of his work, but he also teaches his followers how to improve their skills as well, starting from the basics! In this video, he shows how to line up C-cups, the section between the front of the ear and the hairline.
Beard transformations
We love a fresh-looking beard, right? Well, Asad blessed up with a video compilation of beards he’s sculpted!
Tutorial: How to cut locs
Here’s another tutorial! Asad shows followers how to cut off a client’s locs while still preserving some length.
Tutorial: How to use enhancements
Have you ever seen someone’s hairline look like it’s drawn on, but in a bad way? Well, you don’t have to worry about that Sharpie line with Asad! In this tutorial video, he shows how to give clients a natural-looking hairline with airbrush techniques.
Kids get a lineup, too!
Kids deserve a fresh cut too! This kid walked out with a crispy bald fade. Asad continues to show his range, as he can also give kids age-appropriate and great cuts!
Bring that hairline back!
This man is struggling with a receding hairline and Asad blessed him with some help from enhancements.
Tutorial: Neckline
One of the telltale signs that a haircut is needed is when that neckline grows out! Asad gives a tutorial on how to give clients those clean lines!
Saving the hairline
Asad shows even more of his range by working with straighter hair! This client gets his weekly appointment and requested a burst fade and eyebrow slits! This cut is unique and worth the money.
Mullet be gone!
White boys go to Black barbers too! In this video, the client is ready to cut off his luscious mullet, and Asad couldn’t have been happier. The client ended up with a great fade while preserving some curls on top.
It’s the details
Some people may not pay for a $70 haircut, but the way that this barber performs art with these cuts is amazing! In this video, the client admits to traveling 2 hours to get his waves revived and facial hair cleaned up.
Tutorial: Professional pushback
Rounded hairlines make it difficult to appreciate a good cut. In this tutorial, Asad showed how to do professional pushback and create a sharp line for clients!
Tutorial: Line up a widow’s peak
Not every client wants to keep their widow’s peaks! This barber shows how to line up the peak.
Making the waves pop
After this client talked about bad experiences with getting his hairline pushed back by previous barbers, Asad is careful to make sure to keep this client’s hairline intact and also get those waves popping!