Brothas, Would Your Pay $100 To Get Lined Up By IG's Most Popular Barber?



It was just this past April when former NBA star and ESPN commentator Jalen Rose caught hell across social media for making a blasphemous suggestion that any barber who charges less than $100 per cut was a waste of time. That might work for Rose, a millionaire, but thousands of brothas chimed in to remind him that not everybody has the means for that kind of extravagance, not every good barber bleeds their customers and that Black barber shops in particular have a long history of being no-frills respites from the outside world.



So who’s right? It’s probably a matter of preference—and wallet size. But since i t’s Black Business Month, and we’re here to spotlight our favorite business social media accounts, we’re going to feature one of our favorite barbers from the ‘gram and let you decide. Asad, known as @leo.blendz on Instagram, started his Instagram barber page in December 2020. He’s grown his account to 177k followers, and rightly so. Asad started his account simply by compiling photos of his clients and their hair transformations with a mixture of textures, styles, races of clients, and a variety of ages. He slowly grew to create videos of the transformations. In his recent videos, he asks his clients why they pay over $60 for their haircuts, and viewers quickly realize why, because these fresh cuts are jaw-dropping! Here are some of the videos that show off Asad’d talent. Enjoy!

