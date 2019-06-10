Photo: Michael Dwyer (AP Photo)

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition after being shot at a club in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN, the 43-year-old baseball legend was ambushed by a motorcyclist who shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range. Two other people were injured in the shooting, including television host Jhoel Lopez. The attack occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time Sunday at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo.

Ortiz is recovering after undergoing six hours of surgery that was performed by a trio of doctors, led by Dr. Abel Gonzalez. During the surgery, Ortiz’s gallbladder was removed, in addition to part of his intestines and colon. Additionally, he suffered liver damage.

“He is out of surgery and stable. He is resting,” said Leo Ortiz, David’s father, according to NBC News. “Big Papi will be around for a long time.”



Police spokesman Colonel Frank Duran Mejia identified the gunman as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, who was captured and beaten by a crowd at the bar. Garcia suffered a number of serious injuries, including a cranium contusion and unspecified trauma to his thorax, left knee, and right leg, according to the Dominican Republic’s National Health Service, ESPN reports. After receiving treatment at the Darío Contreras Hospital in Santo Domingo, he was released to police custody.

As news of the attack surfaced on Sunday, the beloved baseball legend received an outpouring of love and support on social media.

After 20 seasons in the major leagues and three trips to the World Series with the Boston Red Sox, Ortiz retired in 2016.

