Black Women Have a New Favorite Blush Color — and It’s Not Pink or Red

A new year is always a great time to give your makeup routine a little glow up by experimenting with new products and shades. These days, Black women are leveling up their blush game, putting their pinks and reds to the side (at least for now) to make way for yellow. That’s right, yellow. Content creators are racing to TikTok to show off their best beats with yellow blush as the star of the show.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video The Internet Split After Amerie’s Tiny Desk Concert

“I used a yellow eyeshadow from my @Juvia’s Place palette. This is beautifullll. I may be taking a break from pink blush I fear,” @obiageri.ananaba captioned a post.

Commenters loved the look, with some even sharing suggestions on how to take it to the next level.

“TRY WITH RED LIPS PLEASE 🙏 like Bold glamour red lips and yellow blush how I imagine it I think would look soooooo good,” wrote someone.

TikToker @tannis____ showed off her version of a yellow blush beat, in a post that received nearly 40,000 likes.

Comments who saw her beautiful finished product were all ready to give the trend a try.

“Didn’t know yellow blush could be so teaaa,” wrote someone.

Beauty creator @.misst posted a TikTok of herself applying yellow blush, it was met with mixed reviews.

“Yellow blush is so much fun,” wrote someone in the comments.

If you want to try the trend for yourself, we’ve rounded up a few popular brands of yellow blush to get you started.

Danessa Myricks Beauty – Colorfix Multi-Use Eye, Cheek & Lip Waterproof Liquid Pigment in Lemonade ($22).

danessamyricksbeauty.com

Users love this multi-use liquid makeup for its long-lasting color. It also gets lots of love for its versatility and ability to be worn alone or layered with other products.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna – Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife ($40)

fentybeauty.com

Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter is a beautifully creamy powder that will brighten up your complexion and your mood. This gorgeously gold highlighter is lightweight enough to blend with other shades but has enough sparkle to wear on its own.

Klarity Kosmetics Blush in Honey Honey Honey ($22)

KlarityKosmestics.com

If you’re looking for something that isn’t so bright, Klarity Kosmetics Honey Honey Honey is a great option. A little bit goes a long way with this honey mustard powder blush that has pigment for days.