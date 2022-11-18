The predominately Black city of Jackson, Mississippi, is still under a state of emergency until November 22nd because of the ongoing crisis with the water supply. However, it seems like city officials and the Environmental Protection Agency are a step closer to fixing that. Jackson, Mississippi’s city council, voted yes for a legal agreement with the EPA to finally fix this problem, according to CNN.

This is a day after the EPA announced they would launch an audit examining how state and local officials handled federal funds. This is an addition to another investigation on whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against Jackson by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system.

A federal judge will oversee the deal to hold all sides accountable once it’s in place. For this 12-month agreement to be final, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba must sign off on it. Then, US Justice Department will file the case in federal court as a final step. EPA Administrator Michael Regan has visited the city four times this year alone as a part of the “Journey to Justice tour.” The tour shines a light on environmental issues in underserved communities.

“We are moving with a sense of urgency because we know with this agreement in place – approved by and governed by a federal court – it will give a level of transparency that the community has been seeking,” Regan told reporters.

“It will also keep all of us on the same page, going in the same direction, as we invest … millions of dollars into Jackson’s water infrastructure.”