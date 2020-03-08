Black Lives Matter Founders Grace Cover of Time 100 Women of The Year Issue

Today is International Women’s Day and to commemorate the occasion, TIME magazine has released a special double issue featuring 100 covers of women who defined a century, choosing one woman per year from 1920 through 2019.
The founders of the Black Lives Matter movement are on the list, which include political heavyweights, celebrity notables, dignitaries and trailblazers such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Aretha Franklin, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chien-Shiung Wu, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Marsha P. Johnson, Toni Morrison, and Billie Holliday.
Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi represent the year 2013, for when the hasthtag #BlackLivesMatter went viral following the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the heinous killing of unarmed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.
“While critics called Garza, Cullors and Tometi terrorists and threats to America, the activists continued urging the public to pay attention to the spate of fatal shootings of unarmed black men and women that followed Martin’s, shutting down highways, blocking bridges and staging die-in demonstrations,” staff writer Melissa Chan wrote in her essay celebrating the trio.
The cover art was illustrated by New York-based artist and writer Molly Crabapple, whose art is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art.
The beautiful image is now available for sale.
Each of the 100 Women of the Year (see complete list below) is recognized with a Time magazine cover.
The legendary periodical commissioned 49 original portraits, with more than half created by women, including Mickalene Thomas, Shana Wilson, Bisa Butler on Wangari Maathai, and more.
Conceived with award-winning filmmaker Alma Har’el, the 100 Women of the Year were selected by the magazine’s editorsial staff, in collaboration with Har’el, and a committee of influential women across different fields, including journalist Soledad O’Brien, producer Lena Waithe, actress MJ Rodriguez, writer Elaine Welteroth, actress Zazie Beetz and the Time’s former editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs.
“The women profiled here enlarged their world and explored new ones, broke free of convention and constraint, welcomed into community the lost and left behind,” Gibbs wrote in her essay. “They were the different drummers, to whose beat a century marched without always even knowing it. So this special project is an act of discovery, and rediscovery, of the possibilities that come when we look and listen differently to the world these women made.”
THE 100 WOMEN OF THE YEAR:
1920 The Suffragists
1921 Emmy Noether
1922 Xiang Jingyu
1923 Bessie Smith
1924 Coco Chanel
1925 Margaret Sanger
1926 Aimee Semple McPherson
1927 Queen Soraya Tarzi
1928 Anna May Wong
1929 Virginia Woolf
1930 Martha Graham
1931 Maria Montessori
1932 Babe Didrikson
1933 Frances Perkins
1934 Mary McLeod Bethune
1935 Amelia Earhart
1936 Wallis Simpson
1937 Soong Mei-ling
1938 Frida Kahlo
1939 Billie Holiday
1940 Dorothea Lange
1941 Jane Fawcett and the Codebreakers
1942 The Resisters
1943 Virginia Hall
1944 Recy Taylor
1945 Chien-Shiung Wu
1946 Eva Perón
1947 Amrit Kaur
1948 Eleanor Roosevelt
1949 Simone de Beauvoir
1950 Margaret Chase Smith
1951 Lucille Ball
1952 Queen Elizabeth II
1953 Rosalind Franklin
1954 Marilyn Monroe
1955 The Bus Riders
1956 Golda Meir
1957 Irna Phillips
1958 China Machado
1959 Grace Hopper
1960 The Mirabal Sisters
1961 Rita Moreno
1962 Jacqueline Kennedy
1963 Rachel Carson
1964 Barbara Gittings
1965 Dolores Huerta
1966 Stephanie Kwolek
1967 Zenzile Miriam Makeba
1968 Aretha Franklin
1969 Marsha P. Johnson
1970 Gloria Steinem
1971 Angela Davis
1972 Patsy Takemoto Mink
1973 Jane Roe
1974 Lindy Boggs
1975 American Women
1976 Indira Gandhi
1977 Judith Heumann
1978 Lesley Brown
1979 Tu Youyou
1980 Anna Walentynowicz
1981 Nawal El Saadawi
1982 Margaret Thatcher
1983 Françoise Barré-Sinoussi
1984 bell hooks
1985 Wilma Mankiller
1986 Corazon Aquino
1987 Diana, Princess of Wales
1988 Florence Griffith Joyner
1989 Madonna
1990 Aung San Suu Kyi
1991 Anita Hill
1992 Sinead O’Connor
1993 Toni Morrison
1994 Joycelyn Elders
1995 Sadako Ogata
1996 Ruth Bader Ginsburg
1997 Ellen DeGeneres
1998 J.K. Rowling
1999 Madeleine Albright
2000 Sandra Day O’Connor
2001 Wangari Maathai
2002 The Whistleblowers
2003 Serena Williams
2004 Oprah Winfrey
2005 Melinda Gates
2006 Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
2007 Lilly Ledbetter
2008 Michelle Obama
2009 Malala Yousafzai
2010 Nancy Pelosi
2011 Tawakkol Karman
2012 Pussy Riot
2013 Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi
2014 Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
2015 Angela Merkel
2016 Hillary Rodham Clinton
2017 The Silence Breakers
2018 Maria Ressa
2019 Greta Thunberg