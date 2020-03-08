Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Black Lives Matter Founders Grace Cover of Time 100 Women of The Year Issue

Brooklyn Baldwin
Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi grace the cover of Time 100 Women commemorating the year 2013, when the hasthtag #BlackLivesMatter went viral.
Photo: TIME

Today is International Women’s Day and to commemorate the occasion, TIME magazine has released a special double issue featuring 100 covers of women who defined a century, choosing one woman per year from 1920 through 2019.

The founders of the Black Lives Matter movement are on the list, which include political heavyweights, celebrity notables, dignitaries and trailblazers such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Aretha Franklin, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Chien-Shiung Wu, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Marsha P. Johnson, Toni Morrison, and Billie Holliday.

Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi represent the year 2013, for when the hasthtag #BlackLivesMatter went viral following the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the heinous killing of unarmed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Illustration for article titled Black Lives Matter Founders Grace Cover of Time 100 Women of The Year Issue

“While critics called Garza, Cullors and Tometi terrorists and threats to America, the activists continued urging the public to pay attention to the spate of fatal shootings of unarmed black men and women that followed Martin’s, shutting down highways, blocking bridges and staging die-in demonstrations,” staff writer Melissa Chan wrote in her essay celebrating the trio.

The cover art was illustrated by New York-based artist and writer Molly Crabapple, whose art is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art.

The beautiful image is now available for sale.

Each of the 100 Women of the Year (see complete list below) is recognized with a Time magazine cover.

The legendary periodical commissioned 49 original portraits, with more than half created by women, including Mickalene Thomas, Shana Wilson, Bisa Butler on Wangari Maathai, and more.

Conceived with award-winning filmmaker Alma Har’el, the 100 Women of the Year were selected by the magazine’s editorsial staff, in collaboration with Har’el, and a committee of influential women across different fields, including journalist Soledad O’Brien, producer Lena Waithe, actress MJ Rodriguez, writer Elaine Welteroth, actress Zazie Beetz and the Time’s former editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs.

“The women profiled here enlarged their world and explored new ones, broke free of convention and constraint, welcomed into community the lost and left behind,” Gibbs wrote in her essay. “They were the different drummers, to whose beat a century marched without always even knowing it. So this special project is an act of discovery, and rediscovery, of the possibilities that come when we look and listen differently to the world these women made.”

THE 100 WOMEN OF THE YEAR:

1920 The Suffragists

1921 Emmy Noether

1922 Xiang Jingyu

1923 Bessie Smith

1924 Coco Chanel

1925 Margaret Sanger

1926 Aimee Semple McPherson

1927 Queen Soraya Tarzi

1928 Anna May Wong

1929 Virginia Woolf

1930 Martha Graham

1931 Maria Montessori

1932 Babe Didrikson

1933 Frances Perkins

1934 Mary McLeod Bethune

1935 Amelia Earhart

1936 Wallis Simpson

1937 Soong Mei-ling

1938 Frida Kahlo

1939 Billie Holiday

1940 Dorothea Lange

1941 Jane Fawcett and the Codebreakers

1942 The Resisters

1943 Virginia Hall

1944 Recy Taylor

1945 Chien-Shiung Wu

1946 Eva Perón

1947 Amrit Kaur

1948 Eleanor Roosevelt

1949 Simone de Beauvoir

1950 Margaret Chase Smith

1951 Lucille Ball

1952 Queen Elizabeth II

1953 Rosalind Franklin

1954 Marilyn Monroe

1955 The Bus Riders

1956 Golda Meir

1957 Irna Phillips

1958 China Machado

1959 Grace Hopper

1960 The Mirabal Sisters

1961 Rita Moreno

1962 Jacqueline Kennedy

1963 Rachel Carson

1964 Barbara Gittings

1965 Dolores Huerta

1966 Stephanie Kwolek

1967 Zenzile Miriam Makeba

1968 Aretha Franklin

1969 Marsha P. Johnson

1970 Gloria Steinem

1971 Angela Davis


1972 Patsy Takemoto Mink

1973 Jane Roe

1974 Lindy Boggs

1975 American Women

1976 Indira Gandhi

1977 Judith Heumann

1978 Lesley Brown

1979 Tu Youyou

1980 Anna Walentynowicz

1981 Nawal El Saadawi

1982 Margaret Thatcher

1983 Françoise Barré-Sinoussi

1984 bell hooks

1985 Wilma Mankiller

1986 Corazon Aquino

1987 Diana, Princess of Wales

1988 Florence Griffith Joyner

1989 Madonna

1990 Aung San Suu Kyi

1991 Anita Hill

1992 Sinead O’Connor

1993 Toni Morrison

1994 Joycelyn Elders

1995 Sadako Ogata

1996 Ruth Bader Ginsburg

1997 Ellen DeGeneres

1998 J.K. Rowling

1999 Madeleine Albright

2000 Sandra Day O’Connor

2001 Wangari Maathai

2002 The Whistleblowers

2003 Serena Williams

2004 Oprah Winfrey

2005 Melinda Gates

2006 Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

2007 Lilly Ledbetter

2008 Michelle Obama

2009 Malala Yousafzai

2010 Nancy Pelosi

2011 Tawakkol Karman

2012 Pussy Riot

2013 Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi

2014 Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

2015 Angela Merkel

2016 Hillary Rodham Clinton

2017 The Silence Breakers

2018 Maria Ressa

2019 Greta Thunberg

