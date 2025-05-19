Black America Reacts to Biden's Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

While President Joe Biden may no longer be running the country, it’s not stopping him from no longer being the topic of discussion. And thanks to a truly shocking health announcement he gave over the weekend, Black folks everywhere are feeling some type of way about it.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Biden had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that’s spread to his bones. The news was shared in an official statement from his office which further detailed that the former president received the news two days prior to the announcement after doctors found a new “prostate nodule” and that that he was exhibiting symptoms.

“He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said in part per CNN. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

It goes on to say Biden and his family were looking over treatment options. In a followup post on Monday, the 46th president provided words of comfort directly to the nation in a post to X/Twitter and Instagram.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” he wrote.

Naturally, as the news began to circulate online, many prominent Black folks including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out and offered words of support for their friend and colleague.

“Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe,” Obama wrote on social media. “And I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis,” Harris said. “We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

Other Black folks expressed their hurt, sadness, and shock over the news and took toe time to send the former president well wishes.

“He can survive! Let’s pray for Biden,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Ughhh this is so sad. Praying for him,” wrote another.

“This man was giving us everything he had in him while fighting this, and this country called him sleepy Joe and threw him away. God heal, restore and deliver him,” one user said.

Over on X/Twitter, similar sentiments were expressed.

“Joe Biden’s been through so much in his life man. It’s really crazy when you think about it. Losing his first wife, his son, political ups and downs, now cancer. He’s got some next level strength. I know he’ll take this battle on with the same resilience,” wrote one user.

“Everyone knows I was always a Biden fan. He was a good regular everyday man who went into public service for the right reason,” said another user. “Everyone who knows me know how I felt about Uncle Joe & that I call him Uncle Joe. I’m praying for him & his family. They’ve been through so much.”

Wrote another: “God, keep that man comfortable. Uncle joe is a cool ass dude. A white man with flaws but that is the fabric of the complex country that is America. The future looks like restorative justice, not exile.”

The Root sends our deepest prayers to Joe Biden and his family. Here’s hoping he makes a speedy recovery soon.