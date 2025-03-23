White Men Can't Jump Stars Teyana Taylor & Sinqua Walls Play "My Favorite Things"
Basketball Coach Sydney Carter's Incredible Fashion Fits

Fashion

Basketball Coach Sydney Carter's Incredible Fashion Fits

As the NCAA tournament gets underway, we're showing a little love to one of the most stylist college coaches in the game

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Basketball Coach Sydney Carter&#39;s Incredible Fashion Fits
Screenshot: Instagram

As March Madness gets underway, basketball fans will be glued to their television sets watching all of the NCAA basketball excitement (and praying that an upset doesn’t bust their bracket!). But in addition to the games, we’ll have our eye on the sidelines and Sydney Carter, Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel for the University of Texas Women’s Basketball Team.

Her sense of style is getting just as much attention as her talent on the basketball court, with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and a collection of suiting in partnership with contemporary women’s clothing line Olarsgrace.

From the tunnel to the court, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks Coach Carter has served over the past few seasons.

2 / 15

These Boots Were Made for Winning

Image for article titled Basketball Coach Sydney Carter&#39;s Incredible Fashion Fits
Screenshot: Instagram

Coach Carter is getting her team fired up from the sidelines. We have no idea what happened in the game, but can we talk about the boots?

3 / 15

A Colorful Collab

Every coach needs a great suit, and this bold beauty is the Brittany from the Olarsgrace X Sydney Carter collab.

4 / 15

Tunnel Ready

Set off with a pair of sunglasses, Coach Carter’s button down blouse, baseball cap and heels is the perfect tunnel look. “WNBA tunnel came calling and I delivered,” she captioned her Instagram post.

5 / 15

Modeling the Marley

Coach Carter means business modeling The Marley separates from her Olarsgrace collection, a blouse with balloon sleeves and coordinating high waist pants.

6 / 15

Nails on Fleek

Image for article titled Basketball Coach Sydney Carter&#39;s Incredible Fashion Fits
Screenshot: Instagram

Ahead of this year’s NCAA tourney, Carter shows off her mani paying tribute to the teams in the SEC Conference.

7 / 15

Amazon Drop

In 2023, Coach Carter had her own line with Amazon The Drop. This off the shoulder sweater was one of our favorite pieces.

8 / 15

Longhorn Love

Coach is all smiles in a pink cape blazer over red separates for a Valentine’s Day game in 2023.

9 / 15

(Not So) Basic Black

We love this all black look set off by a leather pencil skirt.

10 / 15

Winning Combination

This caramel-colored leather suit and cream turtleneck is a winning combination.

11 / 15

The Suzy Suit

Image for article titled Basketball Coach Sydney Carter&#39;s Incredible Fashion Fits
Photo: olarsgrace.com

The Suzy Suit from Carter’s Olarsgrace collection is a bold blue blazer with cropped tapered pants.

12 / 15

A Bodycon Dress

We know we should be focused on the game, but Coach Carter’s black bodycon midi dress is a whole vibe.

13 / 15

Cowgirl Carter

This cow print mini skirt with knee-high western boots is one of our favorite looks from the 2024 NCAA tournament.

14 / 15

Texas Pride

Coach Carter is game ready, showing her Longhorn spirit rocking stylish separates in the school colors.

15 / 15