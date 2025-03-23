Basketball Coach Sydney Carter's Incredible Fashion Fits

As March Madness gets underway, basketball fans will be glued to their television sets watching all of the NCAA basketball excitement (and praying that an upset doesn’t bust their bracket!). But in addition to the games, we’ll have our eye on the sidelines and Sydney Carter, Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel for the University of Texas Women’s Basketball Team.

Her sense of style is getting just as much attention as her talent on the basketball court, with over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and a collection of suiting in partnership with contemporary women’s clothing line Olarsgrace.

From the tunnel to the court, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks Coach Carter has served over the past few seasons.