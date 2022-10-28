Last week, Angelina Jolie was back at her daughter’s college to celebrate homecoming. Zahara, who is a 17-year-old freshman, walked around campus with her mom as the pair engaged in different tailgate activities. The actress even stopped to take selfies with students.

Angelina and Zahara also showed support for Georgia democratic candidates Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams by holding signs with their names at an outdoor event on campus. Abrams also graduated from Spelman.

One student, Jordan Berry, managed to grab an epic selfie with the star and told ET how it went down:

“We were at Spelman College homecoming when I saw Angelina Jolie in front of me. When I saw her, we were surrounded by people, so I didn’t want to create a bad environment for her, because if I turned and said, ‘Oh, there’s Angelina Jolie!’ and tried to take a selfie, everyone would swarm her. I walked up to her and I said, ‘I know you’re Angelina Jolie and I want to get a selfie, but I don’t want to create a scene, so when we take this picture, I’m going to hold the angle down here and I’m gonna look, you’re gonna look, and we’re gonna smile and then just take off.’”

Back in August, the proud mom of six moved Zahara into her dorm so she could begin the fall semester. “I’m going to start crying. I have not started crying yet,” Jolie stated in an emotional video shared by Spelman’s vice president for student affairs.