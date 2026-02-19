Activist Ms. Shirley’s Cause of Death FINALLY Revealed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: 2021 CNN Hero Shirley Raines attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.)

It’s been three weeks since California activist Shirley Raines was found unresponsive inside her home. Now, her family finally has answers about what led to her tragic death.

Raines, 58, who was known as Ms. Shirley online, built a social media following for her dedicated work caring for the homeless in Los Angeles’ Skid Row and other neighborhoods. But everything changed on Jan. 27 when she was found unresponsive near in her bed with a “single white pill,” according to a police report reviewed by PEOPLE.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office since confirmed to the outlet that Raines died naturally and there was no foul play. Her daughter, Danielle Williams, specified her mother’s death was caused by hypertensive heart disease. Williams was also the person who called for a wellness for Raines the day she died.

News of the 58-year-old’s cause of death comes in the middle of American Heart Month, the February initiative raising awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD). The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) has launched a new campaign to address communities who need health guidance the most.

In a statement to The Root, ABC wrote: “Heart disease remains one of the nation’s most persistent and costly health threats and yet many heart-related deaths can be prevented with earlier detection, routine care, and sustained support for healthier living.” CVD is the leading cause of death for Black Americans, according to the CDC.

“Every month should be Heart Month and every month should be Black History Month,” said Anthony Fletcher, M.D., President of ABC, added. “This campaign is a call to action for families across the country to take heart disease seriously, take prevention seriously, and take the steps that can change outcomes.”

Raines leaves behind six children and a nonprofit organization, Beauty 2 The Streetz, which provides “hair, makeup, hygiene, and food to those who need it most.”

Beauty 2 The Streetz has been on the ground in California and Nevada passing out home-cooked meals and giving full makeovers to homeless populations since 2017, according to the website. After Raines’ death, the organization promised to carry on their founder’s legacy.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, prayers and comfort we have received for our beloved CEO,” a Jan. 29 statement read. “We are working closely with Ms. Shirley’s family to ensure her legacy is honored as we move forward and that the work she was so deeply proud of continues.”

Her work resulted in over 6 million followers across social platforms and thousands in donations to her cause. “One of the things I wanted to do was change the face of homelessness, and I thought I was going to do that through hair and all these things,” Raines previously told PEOPLE.

“I soon understood we needed to change the narrative of what ‘homeless’ means. Just because they’re without a home does not mean they’re without love. They are homeless, but a lot of them are not jobless,” she said. “A lot of them are not kidless, phoneless or familyless. There are many levels of poverty as there are many levels of wealth.”