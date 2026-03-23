A Running List of Everything President Trump Is Planning to Name After Himself

US President Donald Trump shows a rendition of the East Wing of the White House currently being demolished to build a ballroom as he meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

While most U.S. presidents wait until they’re out of office– or even dead– to start naming things after themselves, President Donald Trump is wasting no time securing his legacy. In less than two years since stepping back into the White House, he’s already made serious changes to the historic building and his latest mission to drop a $1 coin with his face on it certainly has many folks spooked.

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Compared to presidents like John F. Kennedy, whose assassination sped up the renaming process in his honor, Trump seems to be in a rush to slap his name, face and likeness to anything he possibly can. In case you missed it, here’s everything he’s renamed or launched in his honor… so far.

$1 Gold Coin Featuring Trump’s Face

After getting rid of the penny, Trump proposed his own coin to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. New coins honoring the semiquincentennial began circulating last week. These coins feature pilgrims, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

Shockingly—or not so much so—the Trump administration has declined to mint other coins honoring civil rights figures. The Treasury’s advisory board announced a design for a 24-karat gold coin featuring a portrait of the president. The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts– made of members handpicked by Trump– voted unanimously to approve the design, USA Today reported.

The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts

A view of the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on February 2, 2026. US President Donald Trump announced February 1, he is closing the Kennedy Center for two years for a thorough renovation, as the storied Washington arts complex struggles with declining ticket sales and a backlash from performers. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

The Board of Trustees voted to rename the building “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts” in December, PBS reported. Before he tacked his name in front of the presidential building, President Trump was already teasing the upgrade. He first hand-picked the board of trustees, according to reports. Earlier that month, Trump slipped up and mentioned a big event was happening at the “Trump Kennedy Center” before adding, “excuse me, at the Kennedy Center,” as the audience laughed.

Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace

As we told you before, the president has been dying to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. But after being passed for the honor this year, he decided to take things into his own hands. He ousted the U.S. Institute of Peace Board for Trustees before trying to rename it completely. This led to a court battle, which is still going on today, AP News reported.

Trump-class U.S.S. Defiant

The president also announced the creation of a new Battleship class, which– you guessed it– includes his name. The Navy is set to buy new “battleships” as part of the “Golden Fleet” effort championed by Trump. It’s the “largest surface combatant America will build since World War II,” according to USNI News.

“The future Trump-class battleship – the USS Defiant – will be the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best-looking warship anywhere on the world’s oceans,” Navy Secretary John Phelan said. “There will be work for shipyards everywhere from Philadelphia to San Diego, from Maine to Mississippi, from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, and for manufacturers that will build components for this battleship in every state.”

Trump Gold Card

US President Donald Trump holds up a “Trump Gold Card” as he makes an announcement from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 19, 2025. Trump has introduced a $1 million “gold card” residency programme to attract rich immigrants. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s immigration Gold Card sparked controversy last year. The card was created to expedite the citizenship process. According to reports, buyers must pay the U.S. government $15,000 in order to secure the card. The administration reported 10,000 applicants have already expressed interest in obtaining their Gold Card, according to Reuters.

“Basically it’s a Green Card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path,” Trump told reporters. “A path is a big deal. Have to be great people.”

Trump Accounts

Established as part of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Act, Trump Accounts are the president’s attempt to give American children a head start. For kids born between 2025 and 2028, parents can open an account and receive a $1,000 government stipend. Money in the savings account can reportedly be used for anything once the child reaches 18.

Critics argue $1,000 is not enough to take care of any child. While the administration boasts the first-of-its-kind pilot program.

TrumpRx

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 5: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on drug pricing in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on February 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. The president announced the launch of TrumpRx, which the White House said would help lower prescription drug prices. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

The president agreed that prescription drug prices are too high, so in February 2026 he launched TrumpRx.gov, a federal website allowing folks to directly purchase certain medications from participating manufacturers. The website reportedly features medications at discounted price.

Most recently, Trump struck a deal with AbbVie, an American pharmaceutical company, to cut costs of certain drugs, according to CNN. Still, it’s unclear how Trump’s plan will ultimately impact the federal budget. TrumpRx only covers a fraction of all drugs sold in the states.