It appears the life and times of James Brown, aka the Godfather of Soul, will be coming back to a small screen near us soon.



While the late Chadwick Boseman did a phenomenal job at portraying the iconic singer in the 2014 film Get On Up, nothing beats actual, real-life archival footage. And that’s exactly what viewers are going to get from the new A&E docuseries, James Brown: Say It Loud (w/t).

Per a press release provided to The Root, the four-part series will feature interviews from Brown’s family, close friends, musical collaborators, and proteges as well as rare, never-before-seen footage to help illustrate the influential and impactful career of the iconic artist. It will also be executive produced by Academy Award nominee Questlove, Black Thought, Mick Jagger, and more.

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” Questlove and Black Thought said in a statement. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honored to have the chance to share it.”



More on the docuseries per press release:

James Brown: Say it Loud traces the intense highs and lows of James Brown’s life and career from a 7th grade drop-out arrested for armed robbery in the Jim Crow era South to an entertainment legend whose words, songs, style and moves inspired musical revolutions and molded a nation’s view of Black pride and Black masculinity. Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of the most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century. James Brown: Say It Loud is a definitive look at a complicated life and a reflection on the immense impact Brown continues to have as a musical and cultural trailblazer.

Added Mick Jagger, “I am thrilled to be producing the four part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown. He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”