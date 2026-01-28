50 Cent’s Beef With Diddy’s Son Gets Even More Heated With Latest Diss

It’s no surprise that rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has an issue with Sean “Diddy” Combs. But what you might have missed is that his beef extends down to Diddy’s younger son Christian “King” Combs as well due to his own alleged involvement and bad behavior. And now, their issues have taken centerstage on social media.

Things kicked off after 50 recently posted a video of King performing in front a crowd. When he tried to get them to chant “Bad Boy,” the audience failed to do so emphatically and could barely be heard. So, in true 50 fashion, he reposted the clip with the caption: “Damn, his timing was just a little off.”

This in turn, prompted King to hop in the comments section to throw shade back at 50. Describing him as a “senior citizen,” King wrote: “The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM.” For reference, the mother of 50’s son Sire Jackson, whom they welcomed in 2012, is Daphne Joy. Joy also happens to be the same woman named in the bombshell civil sexual assault lawsuit lobbed against Diddy by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in 2024. In the suit, Joy was alleged to have been a paid as an alleged sex worker for Diddy, though she vehemently denied the claims.

After seeing his comment, 50 then posted a series of posts targeted towards King’s music ability, rap career and weird sense of style. In one video, the “Many Men” rapper reposted a video of a man acting like he was locked behind bars and listening to a trash song on his phone. The caption on the video?” “My son said after his song blow up, he going to bail me out of jail”—a clear reference to Diddy’s current prison sentence. 50 then referenced King’s own legal issues, writing: “Come on Christian you can do better than that man.LOL No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on the boat?”

In the next post, 50 reposted a video of a man rapping horribly over a clip of King performing about his dad. As you might expect, the lyrics were trash. And to make matters even worse, 50 then reposted a clip of an unknown person roasting a recent photo opp King had with his younger twin sisters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

In the voice over, King was described as looking like a “whimsical, flamboyant leprechaun” and dressed like”a country, Disney channel lesbian” and getting a little too close for comfort to his sisters.

King’s only response to all of this had been a post to his Instagram story where he shared past footage of 50 in a courtroom after allegedly “crashing out over his BM” Jane.

“Rare footage of Curtis in court after crashing out over his BM…be mad at Jane pls don’t be mad at me,” King wrote.

Clearly, the issues between these two men won’t be getting resolved any time soon.