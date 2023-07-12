2023 Emmys: These 5 Snubs Deserved More Love

On Wednesday, nominees for the 75th annual Primetime Emmys were revealed.
Announced by Emmy-nominee Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma, some of favorite shows and actors found out the great news of their nomination such as Abbott Elementary and its crew (namely Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams and Sheryl Lee Ralph), Dominique Fishback for Swarm, and more.
However, there were some shows and actors that didn’t make the cut in the main acting categories and some that deserved a little bit more love. So because of that, we thought we’d remind the Television Academy of some of the goodness they missed out on. Starting with...
P-Valley
Although STARZ critically acclaimed drama P-Valley received a nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (which is well deserved bc Uncle Clifford’s hair is always LAID), one of the most glaring snubs when it came to the acting category is the exclusion of J. Alphonse Nicholson.
Since season one, his performance has been lauded by viewers online and critics who praise Nicholson for his emotional layering and nuanced portrayal of Chucalissa rapper Lil Murda, who—among many things—is trying to come to grips with his sexuality and relationship with the Black queer femme owner of the Pynk Uncle Clifford (played by Nicco Annan).
In fact, both Nicholson, Annan, and fellow actresses Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, and even newcomer (and former Snowfall star) Gail Bean were all left out of the acting categories which feels like such a big miss for a show that not only pushes boundaries, but expands conversations and continually increases in viewership.
Shortly after nominees were announced on Wednesday, Nicholson took to Twitter to thank viewers despite his snub: “Thank you for all the love. Although I didn’t get an #Emmy nomination I’m grateful to be on a series that has a huge impact on the culture. Congratulations to all the nominees. Special shout out to @PValleySTARZ hair department on their nomination.”
Snowfall
This show should come as no surprise as its absence from the Emmys scene seemed to be a running theme year after year. But still, it doesn’t make the blow any less severe. Like the five seasons before it, many critics and viewers continued to revere lead actor Damson Idris’ role as Franklin Saint. And while the sixth and final season’s ending drew mixed reactions, there’s no denying the sheer star power of Idris and the supporting cast which includes Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Gail Bean, Michael Hyatt, Devyn Tyler and more.
Bel-Air
While some may argue that the first season of Bel-Air was better than this last one, what can’t be argued is the outstanding performances given by Olly Sholotan (a.k.a. Carlton) and Adrian Holmes (a.k.a. the “new Uncle Phil). While the series may be focused on Jabari Banks’ charismatic and magnetic Will, the aforementioned performers consistently bring their A-game to the series, adding depth, range and a necessary weighty tone that helps keep pace for the dramatically reimagined series.
Queen Charlotte
There was no way you were on the internet earlier this spring without seeing your timelines bombarded with Queen Charlotte scenes, spoilers, and stills. And that was for good reason. Even though the Shondaland series walked away with three nominations (Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Period Hairstyling, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance), there was no acting recognition for series leads India Ria Amarteifio or Arsema Thomas. This is surprising, to say the least, considering how both of their performances as young Queen Charlotte and young Lady Danbury, respectively were regularly applauded.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Now sure, this one may be on this list in large part because of nostalgia and how swift it took over timelines once it aired—but let’s not act like there weren’t several scenes over the course of this series that deserved at least some recognition. At the very least, Regina Hall, Terence Howard and Taye Diggs’ portrayals as Candace, Quentin and Harper, respectively, were some of the best on the show. Additionally, the way they were all able to return back to characters we loved so much and pick them up like we never left should be a testament to their skills.