2023 Emmys: These 5 Snubs Deserved More Love

Although STARZ critically acclaimed drama P-Valley received a nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling (which is well deserved bc Uncle Clifford’s hair is always LAID), one of the most glaring snubs when it came to the acting category is the exclusion of J. Alphonse Nicholson.



Since season one, his performance has been lauded by viewers online and critics who praise Nicholson for his emotional layering and nuanced portrayal of Chucalissa rapper Lil Murda, who—among many things—is trying to come to grips with his sexuality and relationship with the Black queer femme owner of the Pynk Uncle Clifford (played by Nicco Annan ).

In fact, both Nicholson, Annan, and fellow actresses Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, and even newcomer (and former Snowfall star) Gail Bean were all left out of the acting categories which feels like such a big miss for a show that not only pushes boundaries, but expands conversations and continually increases in viewership.

Shortly after nominees were announced on Wednesday, Nicholson took to Twitter to thank viewers despite his snub: “Thank you for all the love. Although I didn’t get an #Emmy nomination I’m grateful to be on a series that has a huge impact on the culture. Congratulations to all the nominees. Special shout out to @PValleySTARZ hair department on their nomination.”