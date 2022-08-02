Popular Atlanta 2 Chainz and Killer Mike might be two of the best to come out of the city, but that doesn’t mean they’re too popular to not care about the issues going on in their communities.



On Monday, the two appeared before the Atlanta City Council to challenge the proposed “nuisance” ordinance that allows the city to close any business after two reports of “violent crime or conduct” within a two-year timespan, according to CBS 46.

Both rappers argued that such an ordinance would mostly affect Black-owned businesses. During the meeting, the Rap or Go to the League rapper said, “I’m Tauheed Epps, but my professional name is 2 Chainz, I actually own a couple businesses in the city, Escobar and Escobar Seafood. I’m very blessed and I also like to be a blessing to others, and that’s what my businesses have allowed me to do. I brought up a real dear friend to me, Michael Render, I would like to yield it to him so he can really talk about the bigger picture here.”

Shortly after, the Run the Jewels rapper passionately said, “as Atlanta grows, corporations are going to be coming into here, so somebody is gonna have a nightlife. It’s gonna be the owners of Hard Rock [Cafe] or the owners of Hooters or the owners of a W Hotel, or it’s gonna be the little people that went to Frederick Douglas, Mays and Southwest DeKalb, and schools like that.”



He urged that the ordinance will take away opportunities for entrepreneurs and be given to large corporations. Mike ended his soliloquy by saying, “Do the right thing and send this back to committee.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens first introduced this ordinance at his first “State of the City” address in April. He said its purpose is to reduce violence around Atlanta area nightclubs, according to CBS 46.