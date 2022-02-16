A video has gone viral showing police officers break up a fight between a Black teenager and a white teenager in a mall, reported Insider. The officers are seen disregarding the white teenager while they pin the Black teen onto the ground and put him in handcuffs. An investigation has launched to review the officers’ actions.



Advertisement

The incident occurred at Bridgewater Commons in New Jersey. The Black teen, Kye, confronted the white teen who was picking on his friend, a 7th grader, per NBC New York. The two teens got into an argument which escalated into a fight after the white teen pushed Kye in his chest.

From Insider:

They then begin shoving each other, and a physical fight breaks out. The Black teen is thrown on the floor by the white teen during the fight. Two police officers — one male and one female — then arrive. The female officer pushes the white teen onto a nearby couch and motions for him to stay there. At the same time, the male officer tackles the Black teen to the floor, sitting on him and handcuffing him, while the female officer quickly kneels on his back to keep him down on the ground. “It’s cause he’s Black. Racially motivated,” a witness can be heard saying in the video’s background.

Kye told ABC 7 he was tackled to the ground while both officers put their knee in his back while the other teen watched it happen, per Insider. From the video, the white teen is heard saying to the woman officer, “He hit me first,” while voices behind the camera say the officers should be targeting him instead of Kye.

Kye’s mother, Eboné, said she couldn’t bring herself to watch the video with sound. “It doesn’t take two cops to hold a 14-year-old boy down who is not resisting, while the other boy is just going free and still going off on my son. It just doesn’t make sense,” via NBC News. She also told ABC 7 she wants the officers fired.

Kye told NBC he knew in that situation to stay calm, not to move and do what the officers told him to do. NBC reported Kye is banned from the mall for the next three years but it’s unclear if the other teen involved has also faced repercussions.

Kye’s mother said she was proud her son stood up for his friend, via NBC. “I’m just glad that it happened where a whole bunch of eyes were on the situation because I don’t know what would’ve happened. I’m just grateful,” said Eboné via NBC News.

Advertisement

Bridgewater Township Mayor Matthew Moench said in a statement an investigation has been launched to look into the incident, per Insider. Gov. Phil Murphy also responded to the video via Twitter. “Although an investigation is still gathering the facts about this incident, I’m deeply disturbed by what appears to be racially disparate treatment in this video. We’re committed to increasing trust between law enforcement and the people they serve,” said Murphy.