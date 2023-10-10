This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!

Prime Day 2023

Prime Big Deal Days are going on now. And these are some of the best discounts on beauty products around.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: LWA/Dann Tardif (Getty Images)

For the next two days, your Amazon Prime membership can unlock a world of dope deals on some of your favorite beauty and wellness products. Makeup, hair products and beauty tools galore are marked way down during Prime Big Deal Days, happening October 10 and 11. If you don’t know where to start, check out a few of our favorites here. Trust us, these are some beauty deals you won’t want to miss.

TYMO Ring Hair Straightener - Regular Price ($59.99), Deal Price ($39.80)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Who needs the salon when you’ve got the TYMO Hair Straightener? A straightening comb and flat iron in one, you can give yourself a super sleek look in no time.

Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask - Regular Price ($16.99), Deal Price ($10.36)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Bring your dry and damaged hair back to life with Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask. This deep conditioning treatment will leave your hair feeling softer and give it a gorgeous shine.

Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Mousse - Regular Price ($7.99), Deal Price ($3.58)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Define your curls and control the frizz with Lottabody Coconut Oil and Shea Wrap Me Foaming Mousse. It’s formulated for all hair types. But we were happy to see satisfied customers give it the seal of approval for 4C hair. 

Scotch Porter Conditioning Beard Balm - Regular Price ($14.89), Deal Price ($11.91)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Guys, keep those beards looking shiny and soft with Scotch Porter’s Conditioning Beard Balm. It’s made with natural ingredients and smells great.

Maryton Foot Pumice Stone - Regular Price ($11.99), Deal Price ($7.99)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Give yourself the perfect at home pedicure with the Maryton Foot Pumice Stone. It smoothes dry, rough skin and leaves your feet feeling baby soft.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Moisturizing Hand Cream (Pack of 6) - Regular Price ($37.65), Deal Price ($21.12)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

As the temps get colder, it’s more important than ever to have a good cream to prevent painful, dry and cracked hands. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Moisturizing Hand Cream is one of the best.

Niksa Foot Spa - Regular Price ($60.99), Deal Price ($45.59)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Can’t make it to the nail salon? No problem. You can give yourself a luxurious pedicure at home with this Foot Spa. It has massage rollers, oxygen bubbles and temperature control to give your feet some sweet relief.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara - Regular Price ($4.99), Deal Price ($3.99)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is beloved by beauty influencers everywhere. It’s already a great price. But during Big Deal Days, it’s even cheaper!

Cetaphil Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover- Regular Price ($9.97), Deal Price ($7.98)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Take off your beat at the end of the day with Cetaphil Gentle Waterproof Makeup Remover. It’s dermatologist tested and safe for all skin types.

Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette - Regular Price ($10.29), Deal Price ($6.63)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Play up your best features with the Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette. Made with melanated mamas in mind, you can contour, sculpt and highlight in all the right places.

PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Leave-In Conditioner 9.8 fl oz - Regular Price ($28), Deal Price ($22.40)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Curly guys and girls everywhere love the Leave-In Conditioner from PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross. And during Big Deal Days you can grab it for 20 percent off the regular price.

Jack Black Lip Balm, Pack of 3 - Regular Price ($24), Deal Price ($16)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Jack Black Lip Balm is another one of our fall weather favorites. Made with shea butter and Vitamin E, it keeps lips moisturized. And did we mention it has SPF 25 broad spectrum sun protection?

Carol’s Daughter Born To Repair 60-Second Moisture Treatment - Regular Price ($13.99), Deal Price ($7.86)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Do your dry and damaged curls a favor and give Carol’s Daughter Born to Repair 60-Second Moisture Treatment a try. In just one minute, you can restore your hair’s natural moisture and shine.

Lumin Dynamic Duo Skin Care Kit for Men - Regular Price ($39.99), Deal Price ($23.99)

Image for article titled This is Not a Drill. Load Your Cart With These Amazon Beauty Deals Now!
Photo: Amazon.com

Guys love the Lumin Dynamic Duo Skin Care Kit for Men. It gives your skin a deep clean while being gentle enough to use every day. And during the Big Deal Days sale, you can get a two-month supply of the charcoal face wash and face moisturizing balm for 40 percent off.

