With over 66,000 followers, Tariq Nevar Ferguson, aka @thetariqnevar is known around LA for making his clients smile.

360Jeezy

360Jeezy

360 Jeezy found a loyal following after posting his 2013 video,“How To Cut Your 360 Waves,” on YouTube. Today, he has amassed nearly 730,000 followers on his @360jeezy Instagram account. In this video, he totally tames a high top fade into something both Kid and Play would be proud of.

Raphael Stevens

Raphael Stevens

Raphael Stevens, aka @taylorcutz1 is known around LA for keeping his clients looking their best. Consider yourself warned, watching his amazing transformation videos can be highly addictive.

Mark Maciver

Mark Maciver

Ludacris and LeBron James are among the high-profile clients who have trusted Mark Maciver aka @slidercuts to get them looking right.

Andy Mendoza

Andy Mendoza

Connecticut-based barber Andy Mendoza aka @andyauthentic is not just a barber, he’s an artist. He’s even tightened up Raekwon’s fade.

Kiara Bond

Kiara Bond

When she’s not cutting hair, Kiara Bond aka @flyfemalebarber is also a fashion and image consultant. So while you’re visiting her page, you have to check out some of her oh-so-stylish shots.

Richard Payne Sr.

Richard Payne Sr.

Houston area barber Richard Payne Sr. aka @smashthalegend is one of the best in the area. If you don’t believe us, check out the testimonials from his satisfied customers on Instagram and see for yourself.

Brandi LaShay

Brandi LaShay

There’s no denying, Atlanta-based barber Brandi LaShay aka @theoriginalbarberdoll’s artistry is next level.

Manni the Barber

Manni the Barber

He makes it look easy, but there’s nothing simple about Manni the Barber’s work. The self-taught barber is killing the game, keeping his customers in Ireland freshly faded.

4ktrimz

4ktrimz

If you think the US has dope barbers on lock, think again. Check out Stockholm’s @4ktrimz. In this video, he gives a young man a fade that is school picture perfect.

Chris Newson

Chris Newson

With over 782,000 followers, @chrisnewson2 is one of the hottest barbers on TikTok. This afro transformation video is nothing short of amazing.

Dee Blends

Dee Blends

Dallas-based barber Dee Blends, aka @icutzhair on TikTok helps his clients young and old stay fresh. Over 10 million people watched him help this young man get ready to shoot his shot with his school crush. You won’t believe this transformation.

Franck Fades

Franck Fades

If your fade could use some freshening, check out London-based barber Franck Fades. His “How to fix a fade” video is a master class.

