'OPUS' Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood, The Film's Ambiguous Ending
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Story of Roger Troutman & Zapp: The 1980s Funk Band Rocked by Murder

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Music

The Story of Roger Troutman & Zapp: The 1980s Funk Band Rocked by Murder

The group known for hits like "Computer Love" and "More Bounce to the Ounce" continue to influence R&B and hip-hop music today.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Story of Roger Troutman &amp; Zapp: The 1980s Funk Band Rocked by Murder
Screenshot: Facebook

Before there was T-Pain, there was Zapp & Roger. The group led by Roger Troutman was known for creating some of the hottest funk hits of the 1980s that were heavy on bass and Roger’s futuristic vocals – courtesy of his infamous talkbox.

Advertisement

But in spite of the group’s success, the Troutman family would experience unspeakable tragedy that took the lives of brothers and bandmates Larry and Roger Troutman.

Zapp & Roger’s musical legacy lives on with songs that still rock at parties and family reunions everywhere and in countless hip-hop and R&B samples. This is the group’s story.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 14

Humble Beginnings

Humble Beginnings

The Troutman family street in Hamilton, Ohio
The Troutman family street in Hamilton, Ohio
Screenshot: YouTube

The Troutman family consisted of 10 children who grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, a small town outside of Dayton. Their home was small, consisting of two bedrooms and one bathroom, but the love the family shared made the kids feel like they had everything they needed.

Advertisement

“We all were poor, and we all were loving, and we didn’t know we were poor,” sister Loretta Troutman said in an episode of “Unsung.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 14

A Master of Instruments

A Master of Instruments

Advertisement

Roger Troutman showed an interest in music from a young age. He told Dayton Daily News that his father, Rufus Sr., encouraged him to master multiple instruments, telling him he had to learn to play them before he would buy him one of his own.

In the interview, Troutman said he remembered his dad telling him, “I did that so you would understand that instruments are merely a vehicle to express what’s inside you. If you had just picked up one instrument, it would have limited you.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 14

Roger & The Human Body

Roger & The Human Body

Advertisement

Brothers Larry, Lester and Terry eventually got in on the act and joined Roger as the group Roger and the Human Body. Dad Rufus Sr. built a garage studio for his kids to practice their music so they wouldn’t have to play in the house. Inspired by other Ohio acts like Slave, Lakeside, Bootsy Collins and The Ohio Players, the brothers quickly found local success.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 14

A Boost From Bootsy

A Boost From Bootsy

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Musician Bootsey Collins arrives at Blender Magazine NY Grammy Kickoff at Roseland Ballroom February 22, 2003 in New York City.
NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 22: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Musician Bootsey Collins arrives at Blender Magazine NY Grammy Kickoff at Roseland Ballroom February 22, 2003 in New York City.
Photo: Matthew Peyton (Getty Images)

Things took off for the Troutman brothers when they were heard by Bootsy Collins, who was playing in the band Funkadelic at the time. Their connection to Bootsy would ultimately lead the group to legendary funk artist George Clinton. After hearing the talented brothers play, Clinton convinced them to change their name to Zapp and helped them secure a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1979.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 14

The Talkbox

The Talkbox

Roger Troutman on The Talkbox [Video Soul - 1987]

One of the things that made the group’s music so unique was the use of the talkbox, a device connected to a keyboard that allowed Roger to create different voice effects. In a 1987 interview with Donnie Simpson for “Video Soul,” Troutman explained why he decided to incorporate the synthesized sound into their music.

Advertisement

“I had heard it with Peter Frampton and a couple of other artists, and I would use it before we had hit records playing in nightclubs doing cover songs,” he said. “And every time I would use the voice box, people would be dancing...and they would look up, and it would seem to hypnotize them in a way.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 14

“More Bounce to the Ounce”

“More Bounce to the Ounce”

Zapp & Roger - More Bounce to the Ounce

Zapp & Roger had their first big hit with 1980's “More Bounce to the Ounce,” which climbed all the way to number two on Billboard’s R&B singles chart. Roger played multiple instruments – guitar, bass and synthesizer – and provided vocals on the funky track.

Advertisement

The song’s irresistible baseline has been sampled by artists, including EPMD, Ice Cube, Heavy D & The Boyz and The Notorious B.I.G.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 14

“Computer Love”

“Computer Love”

Computer Love

People may have thought the talkbox technique would only work on dance tracks, but Troutman proved them wrong in 1985 with the hit slow jam “Computer Love.” The song has been sampled by Usher, 2Pac and Ne-Yo to name a few.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 14

“I Wanna Be Your Man”

“I Wanna Be Your Man”

I Want to Be Your Man (Remastered Version)

Roger went on to have solo success in 1987 with the slow jam “I Wanna Be Your Man.” The song peaked at number three on the US pop chart and has been sampled by the likes of T.I., Cam’ron and Ja Rule.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 14

“California Love”

“California Love”

2Pac ft. Dr. Dre - California Love (Official Video) [Full Length Version]

Troutman’s funky sound had a huge impact on hip-hop, with many of his songs getting love from the industry’s hottest artists. But in 1995, he was part of one of the year’s biggest hip-hop singles, providing the chorus on 2Pac’s “California Love.”

Advertisement

The song, released on December 3, 1995, was intended to be part of 2Pac’s comeback after signing with Death Row Records after his 1995 release from prison. “California Love” was a huge mainstream hit, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in July of 1996.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 14

No Regrets

No Regrets

Advertisement

Although Roger’s hit-making luck ran out in the 1990s, he was happy to have been able to make music that people loved for so long.

“I used to worry about whether my next record would make the charts,” he told The Guardian in 1999. “But, you know what? The other day, I was sitting in a restaurant and about six people came over and said how much they loved my work. Making an impression on people’s consciousness, being loved for something you created, that’s what it’s all about.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 14

A Tragic Ending

A Tragic Ending

Advertisement

Tragedy struck the Troutman family on April 25, 1999 when Roger was shot by brother Larry in the alley behind the family’s Ohio music studio, according to Dayton Daily News in an apparent murder-suicide. While the details aren’t clear about what caused the beef between the brothers, Larry was later found in his car dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roger was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital and Health Center.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 14

A Lasting Legacy

A Lasting Legacy

Image for article titled The Story of Roger Troutman &amp; Zapp: The 1980s Funk Band Rocked by Murder
Screenshot: wlwt.com

Roger Troutman will always be remembered for the unique contributions he made to the music industry. In 2024, Troutman’s hometown of Hamilton, Ohio paid tribute to him by renaming the street on which he grew up in his honor. “It’s the most amazing thing that I could ever even imagine,” Roger’s brother Lester Troutman told the local NBC affiliate WLWT. “This is beautiful.”

Advertisement

14 / 14