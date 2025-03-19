The Story of Roger Troutman & Zapp: The 1980s Funk Band Rocked by Murder

Before there was T-Pain, there was Zapp & Roger. The group led by Roger Troutman was known for creating some of the hottest funk hits of the 1980s that were heavy on bass and Roger’s futuristic vocals – courtesy of his infamous talkbox.

But in spite of the group’s success, the Troutman family would experience unspeakable tragedy that took the lives of brothers and bandmates Larry and Roger Troutman.

Zapp & Roger’s musical legacy lives on with songs that still rock at parties and family reunions everywhere and in countless hip-hop and R&B samples. This is the group’s story.